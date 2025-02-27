Ramadan 2025: Saudi Arabia Sets Date for Crescent Moon Sighting, Details Emerge
- Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims to look out for the crescent moon of Ramadan on the evening of Friday, February 28
- Legit.ng reports that the date corresponds with the 29th of Shaaban 1446 in the Islamic Hijri calendar
- Ramadan—the ninth month of the Muslim calendar—is one of the most sacred times for Muslims
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.
Mecca, Saudi Arabia - The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents to investigate the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH.
Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in Islamic culture. It is the month in which the Qur'an, the holy book of Islam, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Jibreel (Gabriel) in AD 610.
In an official statement released on Thursday, February 26, Saudi Arabia's apex court clarified that this invitation is based on its decision No. (191/H) dated 29 Rajab 1446 AH, which designated Friday, January 31, 2025, as the start of the month of Sha'ban.
As reported by Royal News on Friday, February 27, the court urged anyone able to sight the crescent with the naked eye or binoculars to report to the nearest court to register their testimony or contact the nearest centre to facilitate access to the courts.
It also encouraged those who can participate in the sighting efforts to join the committees formed for this purpose, emphasising that this promotes cooperation in righteousness and piety and serves the public interest of Muslims.
The court expressed hope that this effort will contribute to accurately determining the beginning of the holy month, praying for success in this endeavour.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.