Mecca, Saudi Arabia - The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents to investigate the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday evening, February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH.

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in Islamic culture. It is the month in which the Qur'an, the holy book of Islam, was revealed to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Jibreel (Gabriel) in AD 610.

In an official statement released on Thursday, February 26, Saudi Arabia's apex court clarified that this invitation is based on its decision No. (191/H) dated 29 Rajab 1446 AH, which designated Friday, January 31, 2025, as the start of the month of Sha'ban.

As reported by Royal News on Friday, February 27, the court urged anyone able to sight the crescent with the naked eye or binoculars to report to the nearest court to register their testimony or contact the nearest centre to facilitate access to the courts.

It also encouraged those who can participate in the sighting efforts to join the committees formed for this purpose, emphasising that this promotes cooperation in righteousness and piety and serves the public interest of Muslims.

The court expressed hope that this effort will contribute to accurately determining the beginning of the holy month, praying for success in this endeavour.

