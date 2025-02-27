The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has called on Nigerian Muslims to look for the new moon on February 28, 2025, to mark the start of Ramadan

Muslims who sight the crescent moon are urged to report their observations to designated authorities, with phone numbers provided for swift communication

Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and charity, holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, fostering unity and self-discipline

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has urged Muslims in Nigeria to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Friday, February 28, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446AH in the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in an official statement released on Thursday by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

This year's Ramadan will begin either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the crescent sighting. Image: Getty

Muslims urged to lookout for crescent

Prof. Junaidu stressed the importance of moon sighting in determining the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

The statement encouraged Muslims who sight the crescent moon to report their observations to their nearest District or Village Head. These reports will then be relayed to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

To facilitate quick and efficient communication, the Sultanate Council has provided designated phone numbers for direct reporting of moon sightings: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, and 07067146900. The council concluded its statement with a prayer: “May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Amen.”

The announcement has sparked widespread anticipation among Nigerian Muslims, who are preparing to observe Ramadan with devotion and reverence.

The sighting of the moon holds immense significance in Islamic tradition, as it marks the official start of the fasting period. Muslims worldwide rely on this practice to align their religious observances with the lunar calendar.

Importance of Ramadan to Muslims

Ramadan is one of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar, observed by over a billion Muslims globally. It is a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and heightened devotion.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam.

During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship and obedience to Allah.

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a period for increased prayer, Quranic recitation, and charitable acts. It is believed that the rewards for good deeds are multiplied during this month, making it an opportune time for Muslims to seek forgiveness, strengthen their faith, and cultivate empathy for those less fortunate.

The communal aspect of Ramadan is equally significant. Families and communities come together to break their fasts with Iftar meals, fostering unity and solidarity. The month culminates in Eid al-Fitr, a joyous celebration marked by prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.

For the world, Ramadan serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, generosity, and self-discipline. It encourages people of all faiths to reflect on their actions, practice gratitude, and contribute to the well-being of others.

