Israel has vowed that Iran would hear from its forces after Iranian drones and missiles attacked its territory on Sunday morning

An official of the Israeli authority disclosed the plan, adding that Tel Aviv was yet to determine which measure to take in its retaliation

In a counterattack, Iran confirmed the launching of over 300 drones and missiles on Israel territory over the night

Israel has said it would respond to the drones and missiles attack on its territory by the Iranian forces as soon as it concludes on the mode of the attack.

According to CNN, an Israeli official said that Tel Aviv had yet to determine the appropriate response, whether to try to "break all the dishes" or take a more measured approach.

Israel has claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran noted that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on April 1, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

Aljazeera further reported that no less than 19 Palestinians were killed and over 200 wounded in six major attacks in Gaza by the Israeli forces. In the same vein, Israeli settlers have continued to attack Palestinians and their homes, with at least 19 people injured.

How many Palestinians got killed in Gaza?

Since October 7, a minimum of 33,686 Palestinians have been killed and 76,309 in a series of Israeli attacks on Gaza. At the moment, the number of deaths from Hamas' attack in Israel stands at 1,139, while dozens of Palestinians have been held captive since October 7.

According to Reuters, United States President Joe Biden spoke with his counterpart in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven major economies would be conveyed on Sunday, April 14, to coordinate a diplomatic response to what he described as an Iran's brazen attack.

This is coming six months into Israel's attacks on the Palestinian land, Gaza, and amid the growing tension of possible regional war. The medium quoted a White House senior official who disclosed that the US president also told Netanyahu that his country would oppose any counterattack from Israel against Iran.

