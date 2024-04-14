Israel has confirmed that no less than 300 drones and missiles were intercepted on its airspace by its military

The Middle East country disclosed that the drones and missiles were launched from Iran, Iraq and Yemen

Iran, however, confirmed the launching of the drones, stating that the attacks were in retaliation to the attack on its consulate in Syria

Israel has claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran noted that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on April 1, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

Iran launches retaliation attack on Israel Photo Credit: Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

Aljazeera further reported that no less than 19 Palestinians were killed and over 200 wounded in six major attacks in Gaza by the Israeli forces. In the same vein, Israeli settlers have continued to attack Palestinians and their homes, with at least 19 people injured.

How many Palestinians has Israel killed in Gaza

Since October 7, a minimum of 33,686 Palestinians have been killed and 76,309 in a series of Israeli attacks on Gaza. At the moment, the number of deaths from Hamas' attack in Israel stands at 1,139, while dozens of Palestinians have been held captive since October 7.

According to Reuters, United States President Joe Biden spoke with his counterpart in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven major economies would be conveyed on Sunday, April 14, to coordinate a diplomatic response to what he described as an Iran's brazen attack.

This is coming six months into Israel's attacks on the Palestinian land, Gaza, and amid the growing tension of possible regional war. The medium quoted a White House senior official who disclosed that the US President also told Netanyahu that his country would oppose any counterattack from Israel against Iran.

