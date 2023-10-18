Over one week since Hamas launched a multipronged assault on southern Israel on October 7, Israeli airstrikes have hit Gaza on an “unprecedented scale"

Legit.ng reports that the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO) claimed that Israel has violated the rules and resolutions of the international community in making peace

The Nigerian-based group also berated the alleged powerlessness of the United Nations (UN), an organisation established to maintain international peace

Surulere, Lagos state - The Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), has called on international communities to "retrieve the monopoly of the United States of America (USA) in midwifing the peace process between Israel and Palestine".

Legit.ng reports that the CIO alleged that the USA is "part of the problem", accusing Washington of showing "enough bias" as part of the alleged Israeli occupation in Gaza.

The Conference of Islamic Organisations has asked the Nigerian Senate to pass a bill scaling down diplomatic relations with Israel. Photo credit: Palestinian Public Diplomacy

Gaza: Islamic group sends message to UN

The group, an umbrella body of various Islamic organisations in Nigeria, made the call at a press conference held on Tuesday, October 17, in Lagos.

Speaking at the press conference, the General Secretary of the CIO, Engr. Lukman Balogun challenged the UN to unfailingly find an alternative way of conducting "a true peace process" which he said "takes into consideration the aspiration for a sovereign Palestinian state".

Israel-Palestine conflict: 'What Nigeria must do'

Furthermore, the group appreciated the Nigerian government for calling on both Israel and Palestine to de-escalate and embrace peace and dialogue. However, it urged the African country's Senate to pass a bill that will scale down the diplomatic relations with Israel "for its reckless violations of the UN resolutions".

“We call on the Arab Nations, Muslim world, including the Nigerian government and leaders with conscience to exert pressure that will change the apartheid character of Israel and make it conform to international laws and norms.

"We call on the Arab nations, especially the Gulf states in the Middle East who have already normalised relations with Israel to terminate it and for those who are working towards it to halt it, in honour of their brothers in Palestine who are being killed indiscriminately by the occupation forces.”

Islamic leader says Hamas not terrorists

Also speaking at the event, the grand Mufti (an Islamic legal authority) of the organisation, Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi’i insisted that Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that governs Gaza Strip, is not a terrorist organisation "as it has been so labelled in the Western media".

According to him, Hamas members are freedom fighters and a resistance group democratically elected to govern the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Palestinian crisis: What hope of solution?

