Gaza War: Omokri Expresses Reservation Over RCCG’s Adeboye Praying Only For Israelis’ Peace
- Popular internet personality, Reno Omokri, has pointed out that "a greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population"
- Legit.ng reports that Omokri's message comes amid a viral video made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye
- In the video, Adeboye backed Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, a Palestinian militant group which rules the Gaza Strip
Gaza, Palestine - A prominent social media personality and politician, Reno Omokri, has expressed reservations about Pastor Enoch Adeboye's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Adeboye, the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had said in a video shared across his social media handles that all members of his church stand with Israel.
Omokri wants Adeboye to pray for Palestine
The cleric prayed for "absolute peace" for "all our brethren in Israel".
Reacting to this post, Omokri, also a pastor, disagreed with Adeboye's standpoint.
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 11:
“But, sir @PastorEAAdeboye, what about our brothers and sisters in Palestine? A greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population. Half a million of them, to be precise. Doesn't the Bible, in Galatians 6:10, ask us to first show love to members of the household of faith before others? Perhaps they may feel abandoned that your message did not even mention them.
“If I were a Palestinian and saw your message, I would sink into further despair. Acts 10:34 says God does not show partiality. But sir, are we not being partial when we pray for Israel and ignore Palestine? Perhaps it is an oversight.
“Sir, I have been to Palestine. I will not wish their condition on my own enemy. They are God's children, too. Don't they deserve our love and prayers and every possible non-military support we can rouse to alleviate their tremendous human suffering?”
Adeboye prays for Israel
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye reacted to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The renowned cleric urged all members of the RCCG globally to stand with the people of Israel. Pastor Adeboye made this call in a video posted on social media.
