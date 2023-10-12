Popular internet personality, Reno Omokri, has pointed out that "a greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population"

Legit.ng reports that Omokri's message comes amid a viral video made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

In the video, Adeboye backed Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, a Palestinian militant group which rules the Gaza Strip

Gaza, Palestine - A prominent social media personality and politician, Reno Omokri, has expressed reservations about Pastor Enoch Adeboye's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Adeboye, the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had said in a video shared across his social media handles that all members of his church stand with Israel.

Omokri doesn't agree with Pastor Adeboye on the Israel-Hamas war. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE, Palestinian Public Diplomacy

Source: Facebook

Omokri wants Adeboye to pray for Palestine

The cleric prayed for "absolute peace" for "all our brethren in Israel".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting to this post, Omokri, also a pastor, disagreed with Adeboye's standpoint.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 11:

“But, sir @PastorEAAdeboye, what about our brothers and sisters in Palestine? A greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population. Half a million of them, to be precise. Doesn't the Bible, in Galatians 6:10, ask us to first show love to members of the household of faith before others? Perhaps they may feel abandoned that your message did not even mention them.

“If I were a Palestinian and saw your message, I would sink into further despair. Acts 10:34 says God does not show partiality. But sir, are we not being partial when we pray for Israel and ignore Palestine? Perhaps it is an oversight.

“Sir, I have been to Palestine. I will not wish their condition on my own enemy. They are God's children, too. Don't they deserve our love and prayers and every possible non-military support we can rouse to alleviate their tremendous human suffering?”

Adeboye prays for Israel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye reacted to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The renowned cleric urged all members of the RCCG globally to stand with the people of Israel. Pastor Adeboye made this call in a video posted on social media.

Source: Legit.ng