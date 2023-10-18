BREAKING: Apprehension As Heavy Protest Hits US Capitol Over Israel - Palestine War, Video Emerges
Washington, USA - Hundreds of people protesting the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday, October 18, occupied one of the buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex.
Some of the demonstrators were subsequently arrested by U.S. Capitol police.
Israel-Palestine war: US police make arrests
The demonstrators entered the building at different security entrance points and then assembled in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda, a Capitol police spokesperson said, according to ABC News.
Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement are believed to have organised the protest to call for a cease-fire in the Israel–Hamas war.
Colin Rugg, a writer who specialises in international topics, however, claimed they are pro-Palestine protesters.
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"The United States Capitol has been taken over inside and outside by pro-Palestine protesters as Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke with a crowd nearby.
"Are we only allowed to call people like these insurrections when they are Donald Trump supporters?
"Police are now making arrests inside the Capitol.
"Sad day for democracy."
