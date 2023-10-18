Washington, USA - Hundreds of people protesting the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday, October 18, occupied one of the buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex.

Some of the demonstrators were subsequently arrested by U.S. Capitol police.

Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Capitol demanding a cease-fire in Gaza on October 18, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Israel-Palestine war: US police make arrests

The demonstrators entered the building at different security entrance points and then assembled in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda, a Capitol police spokesperson said, according to ABC News.

Activists with Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement are believed to have organised the protest to call for a cease-fire in the Israel–Hamas war.

Colin Rugg, a writer who specialises in international topics, however, claimed they are pro-Palestine protesters.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The United States Capitol has been taken over inside and outside by pro-Palestine protesters as Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke with a crowd nearby.

"Are we only allowed to call people like these insurrections when they are Donald Trump supporters?

"Police are now making arrests inside the Capitol.

"Sad day for democracy."

