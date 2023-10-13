The Muslim Awareness International (MAI) has condemned what it called the violation of human rights by Israel

Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of a looming Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, the crowded enclave from where Hamas launched its land, air, and sea attack on Saturday, October 7

Israel had announced that it is shutting down food, electricity, and water for the Gaza Strip, the densely populated territory governed by Hamas and under an Israeli siege since 2007

Gaza, Palestine - The Muslim Awareness International (MAI), a group advocating for human rights and global peace, has demanded an immediate end to the killings in Palestine.

The group asked the international community to take decisive action to “protect the lives and dignity of the Palestinian people”.

Nigerian-based Islamic group furious with Israel. Photo credit: Palestinian Public Diplomacy

Source: Facebook

'Respect Palestinians' rights', group to Israel

Legit.ng reports that MAI’s position was made known during a world press conference in Lagos on Thursday, October 12.

Details of the conference were disclosed to Legit.ng via a statement on Friday, October 13.

It partly reads:

“The world has continued to turn deaf ears to the cries of Palestinians and take decisive action on illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel for over seven decades; that has been the bane of this crisis.

“We are not happy with the loss of innocent lives and properties both in Palestine and Israel. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people during this difficult time.

“It is imperative that Israel, as the occupying power, upholds its obligations under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the collective punishment of civilians, the demolition of homes, and the forced displacement of Palestinians.

"We urge Israel to respect the rights of Palestinians to live in peace, security, and dignity, and to immediately cease all actions that perpetuate violence and human rights abuses.”

Furthermore, MAI requested that the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations take immediate action to “protect the rights of Palestinians and ensure accountability for the violations committed”.

Omokri wants Adeboye to pray for Palestine

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, a prominent social media personality and politician, Reno Omokri, expressed reservations about Pastor Enoch Adeboye's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Adeboye, the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had said in a video shared across his social media handles that all members of his church stand with Israel.

Source: Legit.ng