Malaysia's immigration authority published the list of countries whose citizens may qualify for the 120-hour transit facility

The transit pass allows eligible travellers to enter Malaysia for up to five days without a regular visa

Citizens of the five listed countries must meet specific conditions, and approval is still not guaranteed upon arrival

Malaysia has opened a visa-free transit option for citizens of five Asian countries, allowing them to stay in the country for up to five days while awaiting connecting flights, with no requirement to obtain a standard visa beforehand.

The facility, known as the 120-hour visa-free transit pass, is designed for travellers passing through the country rather than visiting as tourists or residents.

Malaysia publishes 5-country list for its 120-hour visa-free transit facility. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Five countries eligible for Malaysia's transit pass

According to Malaysia's official immigration website, the following countries qualify:

1. Bhutan

2. China

3. Myanmar

4. Nepal

5. Vietnam

Conditions for getting Malaysia's 120-hour transit pass

Being a citizen of one of the five countries alone is not enough. Travellers must satisfy all of the following requirements to be considered:

1. They must arrive in Malaysia through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

2. They must hold a confirmed onward ticket proving they will depart Malaysia within 120 hours.

3. Their departing flight must be operated by either AirAsia or Malaysia Airlines.

Even travellers who fulfil every condition on the list are not guaranteed entry. Malaysian immigration officers retain full authority to approve or refuse the transit pass upon arrival at the airport.

Malaysia: African countries required to obtain eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Malaysia listed 31 nationalities whose citizens must obtain an eVisa before visiting the country for social purposes, including tourism and family visits.

Nigeria and Ghana are among the countries on the list, while Malaysia also offers multiple-entry eVisas to most nationalities.

Source: Legit.ng