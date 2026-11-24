New Zealand announced 650 visa places available through its 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot

Only citizens from four specific Pacific nations are eligible to register for the ballot this year, as announced in the guidelines

Successful applicants will be able to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely after getting the special visa

New Zealand has opened its 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot, offering citizens from four Pacific Island nations a pathway to permanent residence in the country.

The New Zealand immigration authority confirmed that 650 visa places are available for the 2026 ballot cycle. Citizens of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu are the only nationalities eligible to register, with successful applicants granted the right to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely.

New Zealand allocates permanent residence slots for citizens of 4 countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand PR: How ballot places are distributed

The 650 places are not shared equally among the four nations. Fijian and Tongan citizens each have access to 250 places, while Kiribati and Tuvaluan citizens compete for 75 places each.

Eligibility alone does not guarantee a visa. Applicants must first register for the ballot, and only those whose registrations are drawn and meet all requirements will receive an invitation to apply.

New Zealand immigration authorities will then issue instructions on how to proceed with the full visa application.

New Zealand PR: What eligible citizens should know

Prospective applicants are advised to plan ahead before registering. Immigration authorities have specifically highlighted the need to budget for both the ballot registration fee and the visa application cost, secure employment before making the move, and prepare logistically for relocating to New Zealand.

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa is a long-standing arrangement that reflects New Zealand's close ties with Pacific Island nations. It provides one of the few structured legal pathways for citizens of these smaller island countries to obtain permanent residence in New Zealand through an annual, government-managed selection process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng