Malaysia's Immigration Department confirmed that Indian nationals are exempt from visa requirements when visiting the country

The guidance also noted that Chinese citizens can enter Malaysia visa-free for tourist purposes

The exemption is for Single Entry Visa and has specific documentation requirements that Chinese travellers must present at entry

Malaysia announced visa-free entry privileges for nationals of India and China, according to details published on the official website of the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

The two countries, which would ordinarily require a visa to enter Malaysia, have been granted temporary exemptions that run through to the end of 2026, opening up easier travel access for hundreds of millions of potential visitors.

Malaysia extends visa-free entry for nationals of China and India. Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Visa Exemption Until December 2026

A special note on the Immigration Department's visa requirements page confirms that Indian citizens are currently exempt from visa requirement.

According to the department, the exemption for Indian nationals runs until 31 December 2026, giving travellers from one of the world's most populous nations a window to visit Malaysia without the usual visa application process.

China's Visa-free Access Until 31 December 2026

According to the official notice issued by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Nanning on 11 December 2024, the Government of Malaysia extended the visa exemption (for tourist purposes - Single Entry Visa) for holders of passports from the People's Republic of China until 31 December 2026.

Chinese passport holders must meet the following requirements and present the necessary documentation during security and immigration screenings at the port of entry:

Passport Validity: The passport must be valid for at least six (6) months; Return Tickets: Confirmed return flight tickets are required;

Accommodation: Proof of hotel booking or other accommodation arrangements during the stay; Financial Proof: Evidence of sufficient funds to support the visit; and Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC): Completion and submission of the MDAC online at least three (3) days before the arrival date via the official website.

Both exemptions represent a significant easing of travel conditions for citizens of two of Asia's largest nations, and they apply specifically for the purpose of short-term social visits rather than long-term stays or employment.

Malaysia releases list of countries that need eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysian government named 31 nationalities required to obtain an eVisa before travelling to the country for social purposes.

Nigeria, Ghana, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the African and Asian countries on the mandatory eVisa list.

Source: Legit.ng