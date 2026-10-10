Wicknell Chivayo, aged 42, died on Wednesday, September 30, in a helicopter crash in Marondera rural alongside his wife and four others

Old photos and videos of Chivayo surfaced online after his death, revealing his extraordinary access to heads of state across Africa

Chivayo had met leaders in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, and Zimbabwe over the years

Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman who died on Wednesday, September 30, when a private helicopter crashed in Marondera rural, built a web of political relationships across Africa that is only now becoming clear to many who followed his career from a distance.

The crash also killed his wife, Lucy Muteke, and four other people on board. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident took place on Wednesday evening, with officers among the first on the scene. By press time, four of the six victims had not yet been formally identified.

Late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was photographed with several African leaders, including Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. Photo: Anyamah Wa Anyamah

Source: Facebook

After news of his death broke, old photographs and videos of Chivayo began circulating widely online, showing the 42-year-old alongside some of Africa's most powerful leaders.

Chivayo's Closest Political Tie: President Mnangagwa

At home in Zimbabwe, Chivayo was a well-known backer of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The two were photographed together on numerous occasions over many years, even as his business activities extended well beyond Zimbabwe.

In Kenya, his public relationship with President William Ruto first drew attention at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo in 2024, where Ruto appeared as guest of honour. By 2026, Chivayo had made several trips to Kenya and shared photos taken inside State House. One widely shared moment showed President Ruto personally driving Chivayo and his wife to a helicopter at the president's private residence in Kilgoris.

From Tanzania to Nigeria

In Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received Chivayo to discuss possible technology partnerships. He had also made multiple visits to the country ahead of its disputed elections in October 2025.

In Uganda, he sat down with President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Kampala to discuss investment opportunities across East Africa. In June 2026, Chivayo met Eswatini's King Mswati III, who subsequently issued him a diplomatic passport.

His reach extended further to Nigeria, where he met with President Bola Tinubu. He had also been associated in the past with former Zambian President Edgar Lungu, Malawian leaders Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Questions Left Unanswered

His government-linked business dealings drew scrutiny throughout his career, with critics raising concerns about political influence on the contracts and opportunities he secured. Chivayo consistently denied any wrongdoing, while supporters described him as a philanthropist who used his wealth to uplift others.

The photographs resurfacing since his death have prompted fresh reflection on the remarkable access he commanded across the continent, and the business questions that may now never be fully resolved.

Wicknell Chivayo and Wife's Final Resting Place Surfaces

Meanwhile, photos of the graves prepared for late businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife have circulated widely on social media, drawing an outpouring of emotion from people across the continent.

The photograph, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, showed the side-by-side graves at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park still being worked on. Workers dressed in reflective jackets and hats were visible at the site, with some still inside the graves, completing the preparations.

Source: Legit.ng