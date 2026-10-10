Wicknell Chivayo Burial: Emotional Moment Best Friend Breaks Down as Late Tycoon is Laid to Rest
- Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lulu Muteke, have been laid to rest side by side in an emotional burial ceremony
- Tazvi Mhaka, described as Chivayo’s best friend, struggled to contain his tears as the late businessman’s casket was lowered
- Footage from the ceremony captured mourners battling their emotions as they gathered to bid farewell to the couple
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The burial of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lulu Muteke, has left mourners heartbroken, with a video capturing one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.
Tazvi Mhaka, widely regarded as the late tycoon’s best friend, was visibly overwhelmed with grief as Chivayo’s casket was slowly lowered into the grave.
The painful moment was captured in footage broadcast by ZTN Prime and shared online by Dandaro Online, offering a glimpse into the anguish experienced by those who gathered to pay their final respects.
For Mhaka, watching his close companion being laid to rest appeared particularly difficult, as he struggled to hold back his tears.
Video captures heartbreaking burial moment
The footage showed mourners gathered at the funeral as the final rites were performed for Chivayo and Lulu.
With the words “Sir Wicknell and Lulu Laid To Rest” displayed on the screen, the camera panned across the gathering, capturing the sorrow etched on the faces of those in attendance.
The burial became an emotional farewell for family members, friends, and associates who had come together to honour the couple.
However, it was the reaction of Chivayo’s close friend that stood out, highlighting the pain that comes with losing someone who has played a significant role in one’s life.
Chivayo and Lulu buried side by side
Chivayo and Lulu were laid to rest beside each other, bringing a tragic chapter to a close for their grieving loved ones.
The couple’s deaths have left family members and friends mourning their loss, while footage from the funeral has offered the public a glimpse of the emotional toll.
Although Chivayo was known for his business dealings and high-profile lifestyle, the scenes at his burial showed another side of his passing: the personal relationships and friendships left behind.
For Mhaka and others who knew the businessman closely, saying goodbye was more than a funeral formality. It was a painful moment of confronting the loss of someone dear to them.
Watch the X video of Wicknell Chivayo's friend sobbing at the burial here:
Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.
Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.
The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.