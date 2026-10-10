Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lulu Muteke, have been laid to rest side by side in an emotional burial ceremony

Tazvi Mhaka, described as Chivayo’s best friend, struggled to contain his tears as the late businessman’s casket was lowered

Footage from the ceremony captured mourners battling their emotions as they gathered to bid farewell to the couple

The burial of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lulu Muteke, has left mourners heartbroken, with a video capturing one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony.

Tazvi Mhaka, widely regarded as the late tycoon’s best friend, was visibly overwhelmed with grief as Chivayo’s casket was slowly lowered into the grave.

Wicknell Chivayo's best friend struggled to contain his tears as the late businessman’s casket was lowered. Photos: @zimlive.

Source: Instagram

The painful moment was captured in footage broadcast by ZTN Prime and shared online by Dandaro Online, offering a glimpse into the anguish experienced by those who gathered to pay their final respects.

For Mhaka, watching his close companion being laid to rest appeared particularly difficult, as he struggled to hold back his tears.

Video captures heartbreaking burial moment

The footage showed mourners gathered at the funeral as the final rites were performed for Chivayo and Lulu.

With the words “Sir Wicknell and Lulu Laid To Rest” displayed on the screen, the camera panned across the gathering, capturing the sorrow etched on the faces of those in attendance.

The burial became an emotional farewell for family members, friends, and associates who had come together to honour the couple.

However, it was the reaction of Chivayo’s close friend that stood out, highlighting the pain that comes with losing someone who has played a significant role in one’s life.

Chivayo and Lulu buried side by side

Chivayo and Lulu were laid to rest beside each other, bringing a tragic chapter to a close for their grieving loved ones.

The couple’s deaths have left family members and friends mourning their loss, while footage from the funeral has offered the public a glimpse of the emotional toll.

Although Chivayo was known for his business dealings and high-profile lifestyle, the scenes at his burial showed another side of his passing: the personal relationships and friendships left behind.

For Mhaka and others who knew the businessman closely, saying goodbye was more than a funeral formality. It was a painful moment of confronting the loss of someone dear to them.

Watch the X video of Wicknell Chivayo's friend sobbing at the burial here:

Chivayo and Lulu were laid to rest beside each other. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng