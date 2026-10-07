Chivayo’s funeral attracts attention as convoy of luxury cars arrives

A long convoy of black cars accompanied by security Land Cruisers with blaring sirens rolled through the ceremony grounds at Chivayo's funeral

Thousands of mourners dressed in white packed the venue on Wednesday, October 7, with some spilling onto the roadside

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and three others perished when their helicopter crashed on September 30, 2026

The funeral ceremony held for Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, drew enormous crowds and an unexpected sight that left many onlookers speechless.

Mourners dressed overwhelmingly in white filled the venue to capacity, with some forced to line the roadside and others seated wherever space allowed, the entire grounds blanketed in the traditional colour of grief.

Billionaire Chivayo’s funeral sees stunning convoy of expensive cars. Credit: @wicknellchivayo

Source: Twitter

The turnout reflected just how deeply felt the loss was across Zimbabwe, the tragedy having struck one of the country's most recognisable and controversial public figures.

Luxury motorcade commands attention

Amid the grief, a procession of black cars cut through the ceremony, accompanied by security Land Cruisers with sirens wailing.

The scale of the motorcade immediately drew eyes, with heads visibly turning as the fleet passed through.

Video footage of the convoy circulated widely online, amplifying the spectacle beyond those physically present.

For many who watched, the procession felt like a fitting, if striking, symbol of the immense influence Chivayo wielded during his lifetime.

Tragedy that shook Zimbabwe

Chivayo, Lucy Muteke, her aide Saneliswe Magagula, and two pilots, Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavirwa, died when their helicopter went down on September 30, 2026.

The crash claimed five lives simultaneously, plunging multiple families into sudden grief and leaving the broader public in shock.

The couple were laid to rest the following day, Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare, with the country still absorbing the enormity of losing five people in a single, devastating moment.

See the video of the car convoy below:

Chivayo’s brother’s communication with pilot before fatal crash revealed. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng