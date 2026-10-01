Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke were among six people on board a helicopter that went down in Marondera, Zimbabwe

The aircraft crashed at Kudenga Farm about 40 minutes after take-off from Gandami in Chikomba district on Wednesday

Kenya's President William Ruto paid tribute to Chivayo as a 'dear friend' following confirmation of the crash

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Marondera, Zimbabwe - Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, have died after a helicopter carrying six people crashed in the Marondera rural area, roughly 70 kilometres east of Harare, on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

As reported by the BBC, family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed both deaths to state broadcaster ZBC, saying the family was devastated.

Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe. Photo credit: @lynn_ngugi1

Source: Twitter

He told the broadcaster:

"We are at a loss for words after the tragic news."

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the aircraft went down at around 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT) with six people on board. Government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed there were no survivors, posting on X that the helicopter was carrying "a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots."

ZBC reported the group had been flying from Gandami in Chikomba district, where Chivayo and his wife were constructing a rural home. The helicopter came down at Kudenga Farm approximately 40 minutes after take-off. Two of those on board were pilots, according to government officials. The cause of the crash remained unknown, with police saying investigations were under way.

Who was Wicknell Chivayo?

Chivayo, widely known as "Sir Wicknell," was the managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe. He built a high public profile through government contracts, philanthropic gestures and an ostentatious social media presence, though he was never awarded a British knighthood despite frequently using the title.

One of his most prominent business dealings was a $172 million solar power project in Gwanda, awarded to Intratrek by the state-owned Zimbabwe Power Company, which led to years of legal disputes. He also faced scrutiny over contracts linked to Zimbabwe's 2023 elections, though the country's anti-corruption commission closed its inquiry in 2025, finding no evidence connecting him to wrongdoing. Chivayo had consistently denied any allegations of misconduct.

He was also known for publicly gifting luxury vehicles and large sums of money to musicians, religious leaders and other public figures.

See a photo of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, below via the X post:

African leaders react to Chivayo's death

Kenya's President William Ruto described Chivayo as a "dear friend" and extended condolences to the families of all those killed.

"I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent," Ruto said.

Chivayo had cultivated relationships with several African heads of state and regularly shared photographs of meetings with leaders including Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan and Eswatini's King Mswati III. Kenyan opposition figures had previously raised concerns about his repeated access to Ruto and State House.

Emergency services were deployed to the crash site on Wednesday evening, September 30, as authorities began a formal investigation into the incident.

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Source: Legit.ng