IziVisas published the 2026 African Passport Ranking, revealing wide gaps in travel freedom across the continent

Seychelles topped the ranking with access to 114 destinations, while Somalia sat at the bottom with only 27

eVisas are opening up an average of 41 extra destinations for African passport holders, the report found

Most African passport holders still face significant restrictions when travelling internationally, according to a new report that lays bare the scale of travel inequality across the continent.

The 2026 African Passport Ranking, published by IziVisas, found that only 10 African passports allow entry to more than 50 destinations without requiring a traditional visa obtained in advance. The index covers 184 destinations and draws on data from official government sources, including foreign ministries, eVisa portals, and Schengen information systems, with figures current as of July 2026.

The 2026 African Passport Ranking reveals significant disparities. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Twitter

Africa's strongest and weakest passports

Seychelles held its position at the top of the continent's rankings, giving its citizens access to 114 destinations without a prior visa, made up of 94 visa-free destinations and 20 available through visa on arrival. It is the only African passport to surpass the 100-destination mark and sits 55th in the global ranking.

Mauritius came second with access to 105 destinations, followed by South Africa, which remained the strongest mainland passport on the continent at 81 destinations. Morocco was the only other African country to cross the 60-destination threshold, Vanguard reported.

The median African passport, however, offers access to just 47 destinations without a prior visa. At the lower end of the scale, Somali passport holders can travel to only 27 destinations under the same conditions, meaning a citizen of Seychelles can reach more than four times as many countries without first applying for a visa, Business Insider reported.

The role of eVisas in bridging gaps

One of the report's key findings concerns the growing influence of electronic visa systems. On average, African passport holders can access 41 additional destinations through eVisa platforms, which allow travellers to apply digitally before departure rather than visiting an embassy in person.

The report notes that the strong performance of Seychelles and Mauritius reflects years of bilateral visa-waiver agreements, supported largely by their tourism-dependent economies.

By contrast, many of the continent's weaker passports belong to nations where prolonged political instability or conflict has disrupted diplomatic ties and reduced international mobility.

Regional integration has also shaped travel access in parts of Africa, and the report points to the African Union's Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons as a potential driver of change.

Wider ratification of that agreement, the report suggests, could meaningfully shift passport strength rankings across the continent in the years ahead.

Canada halts new parent visa applications

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada indefinitely suspended new applications under its Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), citing the need to keep the country's immigration system sustainable and properly managed.

IRCC, the federal department responsible for immigration and citizenship, confirmed the suspension in an official announcement. The notice stated that no new PGP applications would be accepted until further notice.

Source: Legit.ng