South Africa grants visa-free access to travellers from a select group of African nations for stays of up to 30 days

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation published the full exemption list covering multiple passport categories

A separate provision exists for commercial heavy-duty truck drivers from neighbouring countries entering South Africa for work purposes

Travellers holding passports from certain African countries can enter South Africa without applying for a visa in advance, provided their stay does not exceed 30 days.

This is according to the official visa exemption list published by South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

South Africa lists 9 African countries eligible for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

African Countries on South Africa's Visa-Free List

The exemption applies to holders of ordinary national passports and travel documents from qualifying nations and open for only 30-day visits.

Among African countries, the following are included on the visa exemption list:

Benin Cape Verde Gabon Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Seychelles Swaziland

Travellers from these countries may arrive at any South African port of entry without a prior visa, as long as they intend to stay for 30 days or fewer, or are simply passing through in transit. The exemption covers the full range of passport types issued by each listed country.

It is worth noting that the list also includes several non-African nations such as Malaysia, Jordan, South Korea, Barbados, and Hungary, among others, reflecting South Africa's broader network of bilateral visa agreements.

Special Rules for Truck Drivers

A separate provision under South Africa's general visa exemptions covers commercial heavy-duty vehicle drivers from specific neighbouring countries. Drivers entering from Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Malawi are permitted entry without a visa, on the condition that their stay does not exceed 15 days and that they carry a letter confirming their employment with a transport company.

Zimbabwean commercial heavy-duty truck drivers fall under a slightly different arrangement, with their permitted stay extended to a maximum of 30 days at a time under the same conditions.

However, this concession does not extend to drivers transporting goods on behalf of a South African transport company. Those individuals are required to hold a valid work permit before entering the country, regardless of their nationality.

Travellers who do not fall under any of the exempted categories are required to apply for a South African visa before travelling, through the relevant embassy or consulate in their home country.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng