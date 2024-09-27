A man posted a video on TikTok showing that he is a citizen of three countries, including Nigeria

A man who is a citizen of three countries went viral after sharing a video on TikTok.

The man indicated that he is a citizen of two African countries and one European country.

The man is a citizen of the UK, Nigeria and Uganda. Photo credit: TikTok/@passportandboardingpass.

According to @passportandboardingpass, the man is a citizen of Nigeria, Uganda and the UK.

In the video he posted, the man said his intention is to pass down the citizenship to his children.

He showed people his British, Nigerian and Ugandan passports.

A lot of people who saw the video said they also desire to be citizens of more than one country.

He said:

"My goal is to pass on as many passports as I can to my kids."

Advantages of having more than one passport

According to Artoncapital.com, a website that publishes resources on citizenship, there are many advantages to being a citizen of more than one country.

It says one of them is the increased ability to travel to other countries without a visa.

It says:

"Many passports are quite restrictive in their visa-free mobility, forcing citizens to obtain visas whenever they need to travel abroad. A second passport can offer individuals from these countries increased global mobility."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man becomes citizen of many countries

@_bolajiscottl said:

"Give me British and I give you an extra Nigeria passport."

@macdonaldik said:

"I only see one passport."

@valandra said:

"Okay I wanna know how you have both Uganda and Nigerian passport."

@vanesaimafidon20 said:

"Uganda passport is beautiful."

@Saya said:

"My kids will have 5. My husband is half Gabonese and Togolese and I am Half Congolese and Zambian."

@Reedwan said:

"How do you even achieve this."

@angle said:

"How many years did you stay to have a British passport?"

@juliabae said:

"My dad has two. Nigéria/Zambia but we his children all have 3 Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa."

@Afro_Flop said:

"The only Good one there is the UK one."

Lady travels to Togo with Nigerian passport

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady shared her experience after she successfully travelled from Nigeria to Lome, Togo.

The lady said she decided to use the land border when she wanted to visit the West African country.

She ended up spending N38,000 for transportation and other charges she paid at immigration checkpoints.

