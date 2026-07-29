The Nigeria Immigration Service has published its official web portals for international visas, electronic visas, and citizen passport processing

Officials warned the public that no religious group, private entity, or individual had authorisation to collect payment or act as an intermediary

The agency provided verified social media accounts and dedicated WhatsApp helplines for applicants seeking genuine customer support

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a public warning regarding payment processing for travel documents.

The agency clarified that valid application portals remain strictly limited to its official digital platforms.

Officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service clarified that all passport processing occurs strictly through its approved online portal. Photo: Getty, MoI

Source: Getty Images

All passport payments for Nigerian citizens residing within the country or abroad must be processed through official portal.

The announcement serves to protect applicants from fraudulent third-party schemes and unauthorised financial demands.

How can foreign nationals secure Nigerian visas?

Foreign nationals seeking entry into the country must submit their requests through specific online gateways depending on their preferred route.

Visa processing through standard embassy channels requires application via visa.immigration.gov.ng. Alternatively, visitors opting for electronic entry permits must use evisa.immigration.gov.ng.

Officials confirmed that no third-party partnerships exist for collection of application fees.

"At no time has the Service partnered with or authorised any religious organisation, private entity or individual to act as intermediary or receiving account on its behalf," the agency stated.

Where can applicants get official NIS support?

Applicants requiring assistance, dispute resolution, or further information are directed to consult the agency's verified social media pages and dedicated support helplines.

Members of the public can contact official accounts across major social platforms, including @nigimmigration on X, Facebook, and Instagram, or @InquireAtNaija on X.

Direct enquiries can also be submitted via WhatsApp on 09160878000 or 09117717772.

How Nigerians abroad can renew passports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports through the Nigeria Immigration Service's Contactless Passport Application System following the release of an updated application guide.

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced the revised process on its official X account, urging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to use the digital platform to complete passport renewal without visiting a diplomatic mission for biometric capture

Source: Legit.ng