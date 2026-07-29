Croatia published seven official grounds through which foreigners may apply for Croatian citizenship on its government website

The eligibility criteria cover a wide range of situations, from residency and birth to marriage and national affiliation

Croatia's government website also outlines a separate provision explaining how underage persons may qualify for citizenship

Croatia has outlined seven distinct pathways through which foreign nationals may become eligible to apply for Croatian citizenship, according to information published on the Croatian government's official website.

The seven grounds are rooted in an important piece of legislation cited on the government's portal, which also addresses the circumstances under which minors may qualify for citizenship.

Croatia publishes 7 ways foreigners can apply for Croatian citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Wong Yu Liang/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

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7 ways to qualify for Croatian citizenship

The following are the seven recognised grounds through which a foreigner may apply for Croatian citizenship:

1. Via the ground of residence in Croatia

2. Via the ground of birth in Croatia

3. Via the ground of marriage to a Croatian citizen

4. Via the ground of emigration

5. Via the interest of the Republic of Croatia

6. Via the ground of affiliation with the Croatian nation

7. Via the ground of reacquisition of Croatian citizenship

Citizenship for underage persons

Beyond the seven grounds listed for adult applicants, the Croatian government's website also includes provisions covering underage individuals. The relevant law explains the specific circumstances under which a minor may qualify for Croatian citizenship, offering a route for children who may be connected to Croatia through family or other ties.

Croatia's structured approach to citizenship applications provides clarity for foreigners exploring the possibility of building a life in the country, with each ground catering to a different set of personal and legal circumstances.

India lists ways foreigners can become citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Indian government published five official pathways through which foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

According to the government's official document, citizenship may be obtained by birth, descent, naturalisation, registration, or incorporation of territory. The government also outlined the documents applicants are required to submit when applying for Indian citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng