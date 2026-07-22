Laos published an immigration list of over 40 countries whose passport holders qualify for diplomatic visa-free entry

Only one African country appeared on the Laos list, which is dominated by nations from Europe and the Americas

Citizens of the eligible African country can enter Laos without a visa for up to 30 days under specific passport conditions

Laos, a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, has published an official immigration list naming the countries whose citizens can enter its territory without a visa on diplomatic, official, or service passports, and only one African nation made the cut.

The list, released by Laos immigration authorities, features more than 40 countries drawn largely from Europe and the Americas. Across the entire African continent, just one country secured a place: Morocco.

Laos publishes only African country on diplomatic visa-free list, explains entry rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/China News Service/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

Source: Getty Images

Morocco's diplomatic visa-free access to Laos

Moroccan citizens holding diplomatic, official, or service passports are permitted to enter Laos without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. It is worth noting that this privilege does not extend to ordinary passport holders, meaning the arrangement applies strictly within a diplomatic and official travel context.

The distinction matters because visa-free access tied to diplomatic or service passports is a narrower category than general visa-free travel. Ordinary Moroccan passport holders seeking to visit Laos would still need to go through standard visa application procedures.

Where Africa stands on Laos immigration list

Morocco's inclusion places it as the sole African representative on a list that otherwise reflects Laos's strongest diplomatic and bilateral ties with nations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. No other African country, including regional heavyweights such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, or Egypt, appears on the list in any capacity.

For African travellers holding regular passports, entry into Laos typically requires obtaining a visa in advance or on arrival, subject to the country's standard immigration rules.

Morocco's position on the list reflects the diplomatic agreements the North African country has built with nations across Asia over the years, placing its officials and representatives among those who can move through Laos with fewer administrative barriers.

Antigua and Barbuda announce visa-free access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman who moved to Canada as a child gave up her US citizenship after living most of her life outside the United States.

She said she decided to renounce her American citizenship because US citizens living abroad are still required to file US tax returns every year, even if they live and work in another country.

Source: Legit.ng