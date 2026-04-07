No fewer than five African nations now offer visa-free access, promoting regional integration and travel across the continent

African countries like Seychelles, Gambia, and Ghana lead the way in embracing these progressive visa-free policies

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) supports deeper integration through increased mobility for African travelers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Many African countries have opened their borders to African travelers with the introduction of visa-free policies

The expansion of visa-free policies across the continent is seen as a step toward deeper regional integration.

As reported by The Nation, the policy is in alignment with the broader goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

African countries offering visa-free access

Below is a list of five African countries that offer visa-free access to all Africans.

Seychelles

Seychelles is the first African country to allow entry to all nationalities without a visa.

The island nation is widely regarded as a pioneer of visa-free travel on the African continent.

Gambia

The Gambia is another African country that offers visa-free access to citizens of the continent.

The West African country has granted visa-free access to all African nationals since 2019.

Benin Republic

African nationals can travel to the Benin Republic based on the visa-free policy.

The French-speaking country was among the first countries on the continent to remove visa requirements for African travellers.

Rwanda

Rwanda readily comes to mind when tourism is mentioned in Africa

The country offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to African Union member states.

The policy is to position the country as a leader in regional integration.

Ghana

Ghana has now joined the list with its newly implemented visa-free policy.

The decision is to attract visitors from across the African diaspora to experience initiatives like the “Year of Return.”

Countries Nigerians can visit without a visa

Recall that despite recent outcry about the US travel ban on Nigeria, there is a list of 45 countries Nigerians could enter without securing visas in advance.

Several African nations had expanded open-border policies, allowing Nigerians to move more freely across the continent.

Travel analysts had advised Nigerians to confirm entry rules despite improved access across multiple destinations worldwide.

Read more similar stories on visa-free countries:

Countries outside Africa Nigerians can visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians have the opportunity to explore stunning destinations outside Africa without the burden of visa applications.

Several countries across the Caribbean, Pacific, and Latin America welcome Nigerian passport holders, making travel more convenient.

This report highlights visa-free countries that offer unique experiences, vibrant cultures, and breathtaking landscapes.

Source: Legit.ng