Germany has shifted student visa submissions in Nigeria to a VFS Global centre in Lekki, Lagos

The German Embassy had ended student visa processing at the consulate under the new arrangement

Officials had said the move would streamline applications amid rising demand for German education

Germany has revised how Nigerian students apply for study visas, moving all submissions to a dedicated visa application centre in Lagos. The change ends the practice of lodging student visa requests directly at the German consulate.

A notice shared by the German Embassy confirmed that applicants will now be processed only through the VFS Global centre located in Lekki.

Germany moves student visa processing in Nigeria to Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Prospective students are required to register online and wait for an appointment before being invited to the facility, Punch reported.

“This means that you will be invited to the centre, not the consulate, when an appointment is assigned to you after registering online,” the notice stated.

New visa process for students

Applicants were advised to consult the VFS Global website for full guidance on the updated procedure. The embassy explained that the new arrangement became operational on March 25, 2026. It was formally launched by Deputy Consul General Gerald Wolf alongside VFS General Manager Operations Stephen Kubasu.

Officials said the decision was designed to improve efficiency and reduce pressure on diplomatic offices. The Lekki centre will manage document submission, biometric capture, and other administrative services on behalf of German missions in Nigeria.

Rising demand for German education

Germany has continued to attract a growing number of international students in recent years. Data from DAAD showed that about 402,000 foreign students were enrolled in German universities during the winter semester of 2024 and 2025. That figure represented a 6 percent increase from the previous academic year.

The embassy said the updated system should offer Nigerian applicants a more streamlined and predictable visa experience.

FG opens portal for foreign master’s scholarship

In another report, the federal government has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 to 2027 Foreign Master’s Postgraduate Scholarship Programme targeted at young people from the Niger Delta.

The programme is being implemented through the Niger Delta Development Commission and is aimed at building advanced skills among beneficiaries.

The Federal Government opened applications for the NDDC foreign master’s scholarship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Commission disclosed the commencement of the application process in a public notice shared on its official X platform on Monday

It stated:

“Applications open on March 23, 2026, and close on April 19, 2026.”

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen human capacity and improve participation in local content development across strategic sectors.

Focus on global skills development

According to the NDDC, the scholarship is designed to prepare qualified candidates for global competitiveness while addressing development needs within the Niger Delta.

Beneficiaries are expected to gain specialised knowledge and return with skills relevant to national growth.

The Commission said applicants must hold a first-class or second-class upper division degree and must be no older than 40 years. Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official NDDC website.

Covenant emerges Nigeria's best university

Earlier in 2025, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Source: Legit.ng