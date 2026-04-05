Jeremiah Musa's journey from hardship to founding The Bit Gazette exemplifies resilience and opportunity for African journalists

The Bit Gazette employs Nigerian talent, reshaping narratives in the global crypto and Web3 landscape

Jerry's commitment to education drives support initiatives for students facing financial challenges in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering economic matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - For many young Nigerians in working-class communities, survival often takes precedence over ambition. But Musa Jeremiah (Jerry) has turned early hardship into a springboard for success, earning international recognition in the process.

Jerry is now the founder of The Bit Gazette, a Dubai-based crypto and Web3 publication that employs Nigerian journalists and contributes to the global digital-asset conversation. Jerry’s achievements were recently highlighted when he was named among the recipients of the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards, drawing attention to a journey that began far from boardrooms and international media platforms.

Jeremiah Musa rises from the Lagos streets to global recognition in crypto and media. Photo credit: Jerry Musa

Source: Facebook

Born into a large family in Agbado-Crossing on the outskirts of Lagos, Jerry’s early years were defined by severe economic struggle. As a child, he sold sachet water on the streets to support himself while attending school. At one point during his university education, the dream of completing his studies almost collapsed when he could not afford the less than $100 required for tuition.

A turning point came when a lecturer, Boye Ola, allowed him to sit his examinations despite the unpaid fees, trusting he would settle the balance after graduation. That act of belief would prove critical.

Years later, Jerry would channel that experience into building a media platform that prioritises African talent in a rapidly expanding global industry.

Building a global newsroom from Africa

Through The Bit Gazette, Jerry has developed what he describes as a “Remote-First, Naija-Best” model. Instead of concentrating his newsroom in the Middle East, he built a distributed team largely composed of Nigerian journalists working across digital platforms to cover cryptocurrency, blockchain innovation and Web3 developments worldwide.

The approach has opened international opportunities for young writers who previously worked within Nigeria’s local media ecosystem.

Several contributors who began their careers on the platform have gone on to publish widely read pieces in the global crypto space, illustrating Jerry’s belief that African journalists can compete internationally when given the right exposure.

Jerry said:

“Talent exists everywhere. What is often missing is access to the right opportunities.”

Turning personal struggle into opportunity for others

Jerry’s experiences growing up have continued to influence his priorities beyond publishing.

He has spoken publicly about attending primary school without shoes and the humiliation of nearly dropping out of university due to financial hardship. Rather than allowing those memories to remain personal history, he has begun supporting students who face similar challenges today.

Through small but deliberate initiatives, he has helped offset tuition fees for students at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Lagos, where he studied. He has also extended assistance to financially struggling students at Pharmatrust College in Accra, Ghana.

For Jerry, these efforts represent a simple philosophy: the opportunity once extended to him should be extended to others.

Recognition beyond the newsroom

His recent Forty Under 40 Africa Award recognises his contributions to media innovation, youth empowerment and the development of African voices in global journalism.

While the honour celebrates professional achievement, Jerry believes the true impact of his work will be measured differently.

As The Bit Gazette continues to expand its readership across the Middle East, Europe and North America, he hopes the platform will also become a gateway for more African journalists to participate in shaping global narratives.

From selling sachet water on Lagos streets to running an international publication, Jerry’s journey reflects a broader possibility that with the right support, talent from overlooked communities can reach audiences far beyond their origins.

And for him, the next chapter is clear: ensuring that the next generation of African students never have to abandon education simply because of poverty. Jerry is the founder of The Bit Gazette, a digital publication covering cryptocurrency and Web3 developments.

Read more on Cryptocurrency:

Source: Legit.ng