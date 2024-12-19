Global site navigation

Full List of Countries Nigerians Can Enter Without Visa released, Dominica, Barbados Spotted
by  Zainab Iwayemi 2 min read
  • A study has shown that Nigerian passport holders can travel to 45 countries throughout the world without a visa
  • There are 27 nations on the list that do not require a visa, 17 that require visa upon arrival, and one that requires an eTA
  • The list of visa-free countries include Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde and others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

A review of travel choices for Nigerian nationals reveals that bearers of Nigerian passports can visit 45 countries worldwide without a visa.

Countries Nigerians Can Enter Without Visa
Nigerians are eligible to entre 45 countries without visa. Photo Credit: Contributors
Source: Getty Images

The list includes 27 visa-free countries, 17 visa-on-arrival countries, and 1 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) countries according to Visa Index.

Visa-free countries for Nigeria passport holders

Nigeria passport holders can travel without a visa to the following 27 countries:

  1. Barbados
  2. Benin
  3. Burkina Faso
  4. Cameroon
  5. Cape Verde
  6. Chad
  7. Cook Islands
  8. Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
  9. Dominica
  10. Fiji
  11. Gambia
  12. Ghana
  13. Guinea
  14. Guinea-Bissau
  15. Haiti
  16. Kiribati
  17. Liberia
  18. Mali
  19. Micronesia
  20. Montserrat
  21. Niger
  22. Rwanda
  23. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  24. Senegal
  25. Sierra Leone
  26. Togo
  27. Vanuatu

Visa on arrival for Nigeria passport holders

Nigeria nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries.

  1. Bolivia
  2. Burundi
  3. Cambodia
  4. Comoros
  5. Djibouti
  6. Lebanon
  7. Madagascar
  8. Madives
  9. Mauritania
  10. Mauritius
  11. Mozambique
  12. Niue
  13. Palau
  14. Samoa
  15. Seychelles
  16. Timor-Leste
  17. Tuvalu

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Countries for Nigeria Citizens

An eTA is a digital travel document that may be issued online before departure and is necessary for qualified visitors who are exempt from a country's visa requirements. There is only one country under this list for Nigerians to enjoy eTA.

  • Kenya

Nigeria improves on visa openness index

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Visa openness is the ease with which travelers can get authorization to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

This Day reported that this suggests that the easier it is for a traveler to visit a country, the more visa-open that country is.

