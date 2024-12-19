A study has shown that Nigerian passport holders can travel to 45 countries throughout the world without a visa

There are 27 nations on the list that do not require a visa, 17 that require visa upon arrival, and one that requires an eTA

The list of visa-free countries include Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde and others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

A review of travel choices for Nigerian nationals reveals that bearers of Nigerian passports can visit 45 countries worldwide without a visa.

Nigerians are eligible to entre 45 countries without visa. Photo Credit: Contributors

Source: Getty Images

The list includes 27 visa-free countries, 17 visa-on-arrival countries, and 1 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) countries according to Visa Index.

Visa-free countries for Nigeria passport holders

Nigeria passport holders can travel without a visa to the following 27 countries:

Barbados Benin Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Cook Islands Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Dominica Fiji Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti Kiribati Liberia Mali Micronesia Montserrat Niger Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Senegal Sierra Leone Togo Vanuatu

Visa on arrival for Nigeria passport holders

Nigeria nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries.

Bolivia Burundi Cambodia Comoros Djibouti Lebanon Madagascar Madives Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Niue Palau Samoa Seychelles Timor-Leste Tuvalu

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Countries for Nigeria Citizens

An eTA is a digital travel document that may be issued online before departure and is necessary for qualified visitors who are exempt from a country's visa requirements. There is only one country under this list for Nigerians to enjoy eTA.

Kenya

Nigeria improves on visa openness index

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Visa openness is the ease with which travelers can get authorization to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

This Day reported that this suggests that the easier it is for a traveler to visit a country, the more visa-open that country is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng