Full List of Countries Nigerians Can Enter Without Visa released, Dominica, Barbados Spotted
- A study has shown that Nigerian passport holders can travel to 45 countries throughout the world without a visa
- There are 27 nations on the list that do not require a visa, 17 that require visa upon arrival, and one that requires an eTA
- The list of visa-free countries include Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde and others
A review of travel choices for Nigerian nationals reveals that bearers of Nigerian passports can visit 45 countries worldwide without a visa.
The list includes 27 visa-free countries, 17 visa-on-arrival countries, and 1 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) countries according to Visa Index.
Visa-free countries for Nigeria passport holders
Nigeria passport holders can travel without a visa to the following 27 countries:
- Barbados
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Cook Islands
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Kiribati
- Liberia
- Mali
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Niger
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Vanuatu
Visa on arrival for Nigeria passport holders
Nigeria nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries.
- Bolivia
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Comoros
- Djibouti
- Lebanon
- Madagascar
- Madives
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Niue
- Palau
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Timor-Leste
- Tuvalu
Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Countries for Nigeria Citizens
An eTA is a digital travel document that may be issued online before departure and is necessary for qualified visitors who are exempt from a country's visa requirements. There is only one country under this list for Nigerians to enjoy eTA.
- Kenya
Nigeria improves on visa openness index
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.
Visa openness is the ease with which travelers can get authorization to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.
This Day reported that this suggests that the easier it is for a traveler to visit a country, the more visa-open that country is.
