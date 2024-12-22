Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

South Africa - A 37-year-old Nigerian, Mr Julius Chukwunta, was attacked and killed by four South Africans while driving to his residence in Midrand Protea Estate.

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) said the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, December 7.

The security office and residents did not assist in calling the police or an ambulance. Photo credit: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

NICASA President-General Dr Frank Onyekwelu, said Chukwunta was blocked by the four men while approaching his residence

As reported by Vanguard, the deceased is a native of Aninri Local Government Area in Enugu State.

Onyekwelu said the deceased seeked for help at the security office after his attackers resisted him from passing.

“At that moment, the four men allegedly attacked him, leaving him severely injured with a head wound.”

According to Onyekwelu, the deceased’s female companion, who was sitting in the car, found him bleeding on the ground at the security office.

“In spite of attempts to call for help, the security office and residents did not assist in calling the police or an ambulance.

“After an hour, Chukwunta’s partner contacted her father, who, along with other family members, took him to Tembisa General Hospital.

“Chukwunta was placed on life support but later succumbed to his injuries and died at the Tembisa General Hospital on December 10, 2024.”

He said the four suspects, aged 20, 24, 27, and 28, were arrested, and charged with murder at the in Alexandra Magistrate Court in December 13.

“The court proceedings on December 18, 2024, saw three of the suspects granted bail of R10,000 each, while the fourth had not yet applied for bail. The case was adjourned to February 3, 2025.”

