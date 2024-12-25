Late Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu’s brother Chinedu Asuzu has reportedly been killed in South Africa

According to reports, the deceased’s former South African wife, Busiswe Simbanyoni, has refused to release his corpse

The news made headlines on social media and drew a series of concerned reactions from Nigerians

Late Nigerian actor Ernest Asuzu’s brother, Chinedu Asuzu, has reportedly been shot dead in South Africa.

According to reports, the father of four lost his life on December 16, 2024, in his home in Johannesburg when armed men stormed his home and killed him.

In a video which was posted on TikTok by @Tall_Ade and spotted by Legit.ng, he claimed that Chinedu Asuzu and his South African wife, Busiswe Simbanyoni, had separated three months ago over her reckless spending of his funds.

Nigerians react as actor's brother Chinedu Asuzu is shot dead in South Africa. Photos: @ernestasuzu, @Tall_ade / TT

Source: Instagram

According to @Tall_Ade, Chinedu Asuzu put all his money in his wife’s account and also bought his houses in her name because he had problems with his papers in South Africa, pending the time he would sort them out.

It was also claimed that the deceased let his estranged wife have his money and houses. Tall_Ade claimed Chinedu Asuzu had his four kids with him when Busiswe asked to get them back despite it being his turn to spend time with them. According to reports, a few hours after the children were taken away, armed men stormed Chinedu’s house and killed him.

However, despite the tragedy, it was claimed that Chinedu’s ex-wife Busiswe has refused to release his corpse to his family for proper burial in Nigeria.

See the video below:

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) also confirmed Chinedu Asuzu’s death in a press statement shared on their social media pages.

NUSA condemned the death of the father of four and also announced their intervention in the matter by supporting the victim’s family and working with authorities.

See their press statement below:

Reactions as Ernest Asuzu’s brother is killed in South Africa

The sad news of the death of the late Nollywood actor’s brother raised the concerns of Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Dash_homes1974:

“This is same way they kpai my friend in SA just few years ago same SA wife drama. Our men should avoid settling down with their women.”

Randyradiolover:

“She took the kids cause she didn't want them to experience the murder.”

Starboi_tega:

“That country nor like our people wetin una still dey do there 😢 very painful.”

Itslisabassey:

“Nigerians abeg leave South Africa ooo...what of people that are not known? What if he was just a common Nigerian and not linked to a popular brother, who would have known? How many Nigerians are dying.”

jewelswhrt:

“I no like them o! Just as I know they no like us!!! Heartless people!!! May God rest his soul! 😢”

Ezeqwesiri:

“Hmm both brothers already dead at a young age! Must be too much to bear for their family!”

mrwellz101:

“If u travel Abroad And u are Successful and u wanna marry their citizen make sure u bring your people that are your blood e get why. If oyinbo no say u get person wey she Dey see steady as family to do things Dey hard them but if na only u Dey dem Dey get chance enter person.”

vati_buka:

“The wife must be investigated. I am a South African but under normal circumstances this wife has something to do with this. The family must seek justice.”

innoxta:

“If not for bad governance what will my brothers be doing in SA. I didn't even know when I teared😥 Very sad sorry, I hope she lives for ever.”

Bambulucutie:

“She is scared of the gods.”

Norma_gcingca:

“How are we as South Africans involved in a civil matter are we the ones who blocking the body from going home or involved in the k*lling of the poor guy no man people need to stop generalizing the family needs to fined the truth and painting the whole country with the same brush.”

emjenterprise1:

“I've always said it countless times, if you're not into fraud or trafficking of any type, then I don't know what you're doing in a country that "boasts" of 32% unemployment rate!”

ninairvine07:

“The body belongs to the wife 🙄.”

abicherry1:

“I guess she has a hand in his death.”

Cuteaijayy:

“I thought Nigeria men said other Sfrica women are better than us including the so called South Africans that hates them. Now look at. Listen and listen carefully, there are good and bad people everywhere. I can categorically tell you that Nigerian women don’t have this type of heart. Take this info to the bank, Nigerian women don’t. How can you send armed men to k!!ll him yet u refused to release his body and threatening to slice them into pieces. I hope you all are learning. RIP Chinedu. Je nke oma🙏.”

Johniyke1:

“You married southy, still get mind do all your investments for her name? Like are you normal ?”

Tonia.gram_:

“Nigerians needs to know that South Africans don’t love them. You people should leave that country for heaven’s sake. We can’t keep losing our loved ones to that emoji looking humans with dark hearts 💔.”

Chi_trophy:

“She took everything from him, not still satisfied and still kpai him.”

Chidimma Adetshina opens up

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that South-African born Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, opened up about her emotions since participating in the Miss Universe pageant.

Recall that Chidimma was trailed by a lot of drama over her Nigerian roots after she initially participated in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. The young model eventually represented Nigeria on the Miss Universe stage and bagged the second position.

In a new development, Chidimma gave fans a peek into her state of mind while speaking on her Instagram Live.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng