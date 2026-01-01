The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of Evans Eshun, widely known as Ebo Noah, in Accra

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, in a statement published on its official website on Wednesday.

The police said the arrest was carried out by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and address cyber-related activities, particularly in the build-up to 31st night religious services.

According to the statement:

“The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Evans Eshun, also known as Ebo Noah, by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team. The arrest was carried out as part of ongoing police efforts to monitor and address cyber related activities, particularly in the period leading up to 31st night religious services.”

Cyber activities and public prophecies

The confirmation followed widespread online reports linking the arrest to recent warnings issued by security agencies against individuals making public prophecies or declarations capable of causing fear, panic or public disorder. The police, however, did not disclose the specific allegations against Eshun or the exact nature of the conduct under investigation.

The statement added that “Police confirmation follows reports circulating online suggesting the arrest was linked to warnings issued by security agencies regarding the conduct of individuals making public declarations and prophecies that could cause fear or public disorder. At this stage, police have not publicly detailed the specific allegations against the suspect or the nature of the conduct under investigation.”

Police urge calm amid investigation

Police sources said Eshun was currently in custody to assist with investigations. Authorities had not announced any formal charges, court dates, or bail conditions, nor had they indicated whether additional persons were being sought in connection with the case.

The Police Service urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, stressing that investigations were ongoing and that any legal action would follow due process. Officials reminded the public that the suspect was presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Ebo Noah’s ark and flood prophecy

Ebo Noah had drawn widespread attention in recent months after building a massive wooden ark and predicting a world-ending flood from December 25. He went viral in August after claiming he received a divine warning of a catastrophic three-year rainfall that would wipe out the world.

He said the structure, named the Ebo Noah Ark, was built under divine instruction, while urging the public to repent ahead of the prophesied disaster. Videos of the ark sparked intense media coverage and attracted visitors from across Ghana and other countries.

New revelation and postponed disaster

In a video statement released last week Thursday, Ebo Noah said the prophesied disaster did not occur because he received a new revelation following what he described as intense prayers, fasting and consultations with other religious leaders.

According to him, the new vision showed that the number of people seeking refuge in the ark from around the world far exceeded its capacity. He explained that he pleaded with God for intervention and was granted more time to build additional arks to accommodate everyone.

The Ghana Police Service stated that further official updates were expected as investigations continued and appropriate next steps were determined.

