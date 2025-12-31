Prophet Roja Drops Death Prophecy Ahead of 2026, Describes How It Will Happen
- Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has predicted a chieftaincy crisis in 2026
- He claimed the prophecy was revealed in the spiritual realm and warned of chaos before a chief is installed
- Prophet Roja said the installed leader would die before completing his tenure, forcing a search for a replacement
Controversial prophet Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja, has declared that there will be a major chieftaincy crisis in 2026.
Speaking in an interview on Nhyira FM, excerpts of which later circulated on social media, the cleric said the prophecy was revealed to him in the spiritual realm.
He claimed the vision centred on a kingdom where a vacancy would emerge for a chief, sparking confusion and disputes before a leader was eventually installed.
Chief’s reign cut short by death
Prophet Roja explained that although a chief would be installed, the individual would not complete his tenure. He said death would cut the reign short, forcing the kingdom to search for another replacement.
Top African prophet mentions when and how the world will finally end: "I got a vision, only one thing is left"
"In a certain kingdom, there will be a vacancy for a chief to sit on the throne. There will be a lot of chaos but despite all the confusion, someone will be installed as chief," he said.
"However, the chief will not be able to complete his tenure. The person will die and they will have to find another person to replace him after his death."
Prophecies on the eve of new year
Across the world, prophecies and rituals ahead of the New Year have long been part of cultural and spiritual traditions. These practices often blend faith, superstition and hope for the future, offering communities a sense of guidance and renewal as the calendar turns.
In Spain, people eat twelve grapes at midnight, each grape symbolising luck for the months ahead. In Greece, smashing pomegranates is believed to bring prosperity, while in Denmark, breaking plates at friends’ doorsteps is seen as a sign of goodwill.
In Peru, running with suitcases at midnight symbolises hopes for travel in the coming year.
Alongside these rituals, spiritual leaders in many cultures deliver prophecies, offering guidance or caution about what lies ahead. These forecasts may focus on prosperity, peace or warnings of challenges, and they often carry moral or spiritual lessons.
Whether rooted in religion or superstition, such traditions provide closure for the past year and optimism for the next. They highlight the universal human need for hope, renewal and reassurance as people prepare to embrace the future.
Major prophet releases prophecy ahead of 2027 election
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pastor known as Major Prophet has made a series of bold predictions concerning the political climate leading up to the 2027 presidential election, warning of intensified witch-hunting against opposition figures.
In a recently circulated video, Major Prophet claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would increasingly target politicians, particularly those aligned with opposition parties.
He cited the recent invitation of former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal by the EFCC over alleged corruption as evidence that his prophecy was already unfolding.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.