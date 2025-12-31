As Nigerians and the rest of the world prepare to cross over into the new year, a prominent cleric, Samuel King, has released his 2026 prophecy

King, a self-acclaimed seer, shared a 148-word prophecy on his verified social media page, offering people hope

Legit.ng reports that with a few hours remaining until the New Year, self-proclaimed prophets like King frequently share their prophecies

Ikeja, Lagos state - Seer Malkiel Samuel King of the Dynamite Glory Ministry International, has declared that 2026 is "a convergence year."

Legit.ng reports that in a recent post on his verified Facebook page, King asserted that 2026 is "the year of wealth transfer and the great awakening."

Nigerian seer reveals 2026 prophecies

The full message from ‘Seer’ King reads as follows:

PROPHECY

2026 is the year of WEALTH TRANSFER and the GREAT AWAKENING.

Everything you have ever seen about yourself—every vision, prophecy, and inner knowing about your greatness—will begin to materialise. Not by chance, but by alignment.

Why?

Because 2026 is a convergence year.

Seers, prophets, mystics, and watchmen across generations recognise it as the moment when souls collide with their ordained timelines—when the future meets the present and redeems the past.

This is not a season for carrying old weights.

Unhealed trauma, bitterness, guilt, and unresolved emotions can sabotage divine acceleration. Release them. Forgive deeply. Lay down every internal war before 31st December.

Let LOVE dissolve the residue of pain, karma, and soul-injuries, so you can step into 2026 unburdened, aligned, and ready.

What is coming requires a clean heart, a clear mind, and an open spirit.

TYPE I AM MANIFESTING NOW. Speak with authority

See you in 2026.

Apostle King unveils 2026 prophecy for Nigeria

In the same vein, Apostle Elijah Kofi King of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries prophesied that the bad eggs among Nigerian state actors will soon be exposed.

In his message titled '2026 Prophecy for Nigeria,' seen by Legit.ng, the Ghanaian preacher stated that corrupt public officials would soon face the wrath of the law.

He said:

“There will be a radical and ruthless anti-corruption exposé coming to Nigeria, and I saw attacks of exposés (sic) on high-profile politicians like governors and government officials. Praise the Lord. It is coming, and it is part of the revival and the deliverance God is giving Nigeria.”

