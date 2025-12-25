Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ghanaian preacher Ebo Noah has completed the construction of an ark after claiming that a three-year rain is forthcoming.

Prophet Noah said the rain would start on Christmas, December 25, 2025, and it would flood the earth.

Ghanaian Prophet 'Noah' completes buidling ark after warning of the Christmas flood.

He gave the warning in a viral video on his Instagram page in August, 2025.

Prophet Noah insisted that he received a divine instruction to construct an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood, despite a reminder that in Genesis 9, God sent a rainbow as a sign that he would not flood the earth again.

As reported by Premium Times, the prophet said the ark will serve as the only refuge when disaster strikes.

The Ghanaian prophet, a few hours before Christmas, gave a final update on what to expect from the second flooding.

In a post on his Instagram page, Noah stated that whatever happens is now in God's hands.

While wearing his signature brown sackcloth, he wrote:

“I have fasted for three weeks. I have prayed. I have told you to repent. I have interceded on behalf of Ghana and the entire world. Whatever happens is the decision of GOD.”

Scientist predicts the world will end in 2026

Recall that a physicist predicted that the world could end on Friday, 13 November 2026, due to unchecked population growth.

Heinz von Foerster of the University of Illinois warns that humanity may “squeeze itself to death” if current trends continue

His mathematical model suggests that even unlimited food supply cannot prevent collapse without urgent population control

Pastor drops prophecy on when world will end

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian clergyman made an audacious claim on social media regarding the end of the world.

The pastor, who is based in Enugu, gave a time frame in which the world would cease to exist and advised people to prepare for the rapture.

While many people were triggered by the pastor's prophecy, others dismissed it, saying nothing of such would happen.

