FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied the claim that its C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso violated airspace.

Legit.ng earlier reported that ECOWAS rival union, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) arrested 11 Nigerian soldiers after forcing Nigerian Air Force aircraft to land in Burkan Faso on Monday, December 8, 2025

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the landing of its C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso was precautionary and followed due process.

Air Commodore Ejodame said the aircraft landed in Burkina Faso due to a “technical concern”.

As reported by Channels Television, Ejodame said in a statement title, "Safe precautionary landing of NAF C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso", on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

He further stated that the NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025. Following takeoff from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. NAF crew is safe and have received cordial treatment from the host authorities.”

The NAF spokesperson disclosed that plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled

"Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate."

