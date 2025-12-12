The Nigerian government has confirmed that troops aboard a military aircraft forced to land in Burkina Faso were still in the country

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) bloc had earlier accused the NAF aircraft of violating Burkinabe airspace

The Nigerian government said diplomatic discussions are currently ongoing to resolve the situation quickly

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Abuja - The Nigerian government has confirmed that soldiers aboard the Air Force C-130 aircraft that made a forced landing in Burkina Faso are still being held in the West African country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this on Thursday, December 11, at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja during a joint press briefing with Benin Republic’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Bakari.

Nigerian soldiers still in Burkina Faso after forced landing — Minister Tuggar. Photo credit: @YusufTuggar/@d_osinaike

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that on Monday, December 8, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) — the military-led alliance comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger — accused the Nigerian Air Force aircraft of violating Burkinabe airspace.

Mali’s junta leader, Assimi Goita, had described the aircraft’s entry as an unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law, while the AES warned that member states were authorised to neutralise any aircraft violating their airspace.

The development occurred just as Nigerian troops were involved in air operations in the Benin Republic to help foil a coup attempt in the country.

‘Yes, they are still there’ — Tuggar confirms

Responding to questions from journalists, Tuggar said discussions were ongoing with Burkina Faso’s military leader, Ibrahim Traoré, to address the issue, as reported by Daily Trust.

“We are discussing how we can resolve this delicate matter as quickly as possible, and we’re talking. So, it’s something that is being handled diplomatically,” he said.

When asked directly whether the soldiers were still in Burkina Faso, the minister replied:

“Yes, they are.”

Incident ‘not connected to Benin coup’ — Beninese minister

Benin’s Foreign Minister, Bakari, also clarified that the forced landing had no connection with Nigeria’s support for Benin during the attempted coup.

Minister Tuggar Explains Why Nigerian Troops Remain in Burkina Faso After Aircraft Incident. Photo credit: @YusufTuggar

Source: Twitter

Tuggar maintained that the incident complied with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) protocols and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved soon through diplomatic channels.

NAF: Landing was due to a technical issue

The Nigerian Air Force explained that the aircraft was on a ferry mission to Portugal when the crew observed a technical fault that required a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

NAF spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said the action aligned with standard international aviation procedures.

He emphasised that the landing was not linked to the political situation in the Benin Republic, where Nigerian troops had assisted in thwarting a coup attempt.#

Man observes where Air Force jet is headed

A Nigerian man has reacted to the alleged arrest of some Nigerian soldiers in Burkina Faso and made an unexpected statement.

He mentioned the alleged destination of the Air Force jet that flew over Burkina Faso, and many individuals reacted to it.

He also shared a screenshot in his post to support his statement, as the incident continued to spark online conversations.

Benin Republic Presidency breaks silence after attempted coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that military personnel in Benin announced on December 7 that they had removed President Patrice Talon from office.

The declaration was made on state television by a group calling itself the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR).

The soldiers said they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic.” Shortly after the announcement, the broadcast signal was cut.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng