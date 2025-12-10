Benin’s President Patrice Talon HAS praised loyal security forces for quashing a coup attempt after mutineers briefly seized state television on Sunday

Talon vowed that the plotters would face severe punishment and confirmed that arrests had been made

ECOWAS and Nigerian forces have since restored control in Cotonou after a military air strike and ground forces

Benin’s President Patrice Talon has broken his silence following Sunday’s attempted military coup, praising the country’s loyal armed forces for resisting the mutineers and restoring order.

The crisis began early Sunday morning when a group of soldiers, operating under the name Military Committee for Refoundation, seized the state-owned television station in Cotonou and announced that the government had been dissolved.

Benin’s President thanks army leaders for remaining loyal. Photo credit: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

However, within hours, the Interior Minister confirmed that the attempt had been foiled and security forces were already moving to regain control.

Addressing the nation Sunday night, Talon applauded the military hierarchy for remaining republican and loyal to the nation despite the shock announcement.

He also vowed that those behind the attack on the state would face full punishment.

He said:

“We stood firm, recaptured our positions, and cleared the last pockets of resistance from the mutineers. This commitment allowed us to thwart these adventurers and save our country. This treachery will not go unpunished.”

Talon also offered condolences to the families of those affected by what he called a senseless adventure, adding that some individuals were still being held by fleeing mutineers.

He assured citizens that efforts were underway to recover them safe and sound, although he did not disclose casualty figures or the number of hostages.

13 soldiers arrested, coup leader’s whereabouts unclear

Reports indicated that 13 soldiers have been arrested, though it remains unclear whether the alleged coup leader, Lt.-Col. Pascal Tigri is among them.

Gunshots were heard in parts of Cotonou, and troops were seen patrolling major routes throughout the day. Despite the tension, the capital has remained relatively calm since the coup attempt collapsed.

Broadcast signals for state TV and public radio — initially cut off — were later restored.

ECOWAS, Nigeria react

The regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said it ordered the deployment of troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the Ivory Coast, and Ghana to support Benin’s army to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.

ECOWAS earlier called the attempted coup a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

The coup attempt is the latest in a string of military takeovers and attempted takeovers that have rocked West Africa.

President Patrice Talon praised loyal security forces for quashing a coup attempt. Photo credit: EVARISTO SA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Last month, a military coup in Guinea-Bissau removed former President Umaro Embalo after a contested election in which both he and the opposition candidate declared themselves winners.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu praised the Nigerian armed forces for their involvement in restoring the government in Benin.

Also, in a statement, the Nigerian president's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Benin’s government made two separate requests for air and ground forces.

“It took some hours before the government’s loyal forces, assisted by Nigeria, took control and flushed out the coup plotters from the National TV,” Onanuga said in the statement.

Talon has been in power since 2016 and is due to step down next April after a presidential election. Talon’s party pick, former Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, is the favourite to win the election.

Atiku breaks silence on Benin Republic coup attempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar condemned the attempted coup in the Benin Republic, calling it a dangerous attack on democracy in West Africa.

Atiku warned that coups around election periods suggest political actors may be using the military to derail democratic processes.

Source: Legit.ng