President Buhari has received the Highest National Honors Award of Guinea Bissau. He also inaugurated a major road named after him in the State capital while on state visit.

In a statement, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, said the recognition is the country’s highest honour.

An avenue was also named after Buhari in Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau has honoured President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Umaro Sissoco Embaló

Source: Twitter

Umaro Sissolo Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, shared pictures of his meeting with Buhari on Wednesday.

“It is with great honour and immense pleasure that I received today the President @MBuhari for an official visit to Bissau. In recognition of his leadership, the President @MBuhari was decorated with the highest distinction and an avenue was inaugurated in his name,” Embalo tweeted in French.

Source: Legit.ng