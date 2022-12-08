Buhari receives Guinea Bissau highest honours, major road named after him
President Buhari has received the Highest National Honors Award of Guinea Bissau. He also inaugurated a major road named after him in the State capital while on state visit.
In a statement, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, said the recognition is the country’s highest honour.
An avenue was also named after Buhari in Guinea-Bissau.
Umaro Sissolo Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, shared pictures of his meeting with Buhari on Wednesday.
“It is with great honour and immense pleasure that I received today the President @MBuhari for an official visit to Bissau. In recognition of his leadership, the President @MBuhari was decorated with the highest distinction and an avenue was inaugurated in his name,” Embalo tweeted in French.
Source: Legit.ng