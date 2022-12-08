Global site navigation

Buhari receives Guinea Bissau highest honours, major road named after him
Nigeria

Buhari receives Guinea Bissau highest honours, major road named after him

by  Aanu Adegun

President Buhari has received the Highest National Honors Award of Guinea Bissau. He also inaugurated a major road named after him in the State capital while on state visit.

In a statement, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, said the recognition is the country’s highest honour.

An avenue was also named after Buhari in Guinea-Bissau.

Buhari honoured by Guinea-Bissau.
Guinea-Bissau has honoured President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: Umaro Sissoco Embaló
Source: Twitter

Umaro Sissolo Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, shared pictures of his meeting with Buhari on Wednesday.

“It is with great honour and immense pleasure that I received today the President @MBuhari for an official visit to Bissau. In recognition of his leadership, the President @MBuhari was decorated with the highest distinction and an avenue was inaugurated in his name,” Embalo tweeted in French.

Source: Legit.ng

