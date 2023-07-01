President of Guinea-Bissau and chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos

Embaló was earlier received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)

Legit.ng understands that the two West African nations have been partners and friends for a very long time

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, July 1, met with Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, in his Lagos residence.

Embaló is also the chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Punch reported.

Guinea Bissau’s president visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Saturday, July 1. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Guinea Bissau President meets President Tinubu

Tinubu has been spending the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos since his return from London, United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, June 27.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although details of the visit have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Nigeria’s position as one of the most influential nations in ECOWAS and the African Union (AU), Channels Television reported.

Embalo's visit: "Exciting and progressive times ahead for Nigeria", Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke on the Guinea-Bissau leader's presence in the state, expressing optimism for the future.

He wrote on his verified social media handles:

"I received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his entourage earlier today.

"The President is in Lagos to meet with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Exciting and progressive times ahead for our dear State, and indeed Nigeria. Collaboration and partnership between countries will attract investors and investments to our dear country."

"Why we visited President Tinubu", Bill Gates, Dangote speak

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu recently received billionaires: Bill Gate and Aliko Dangote, behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking on their visit, Dangote said he led the Microsoft boss to the Presidential Villa to update President Tinubu on the efforts of the foundation in enhancing Nigeria's healthcare sector.

Prominent northern elder shares reason President Bola Tinubu "got 63% votes" from region during 2023 election

In another related news, Legit.ng also reported that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the director, publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), said President Tinubu secured 63% votes from the region (north) “because it saw in Tinubu a promise”.

Baba-Ahmed, meanwhile, expressed hope that President Tinubu will not disappoint the people of the region.

Source: Legit.ng