Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Libreville, Gabon - Gabon's former first lady and her son were sentenced in absentia by a special criminal court to 20 years in prison following a two-day trial in Libreville.

As reported on Wednesday, November 12, by ABC News, Sylvia Bongo and Noureddin Bongo Valentin were convicted of concealment and embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, criminal association and forgery.

Gabon court sentences Sylvia Bongo, ex-Gabon first lady, and her son, Noureddin Bongo, to 20 years in prison for corruption. Photo credits: @EagleFMNam, @cgtnafrica

Source: Twitter

BBC also noted the development.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng