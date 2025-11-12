Gabon Court Sentences Former First Lady, President's Son to 20 Years in Prison
Libreville, Gabon - Gabon's former first lady and her son were sentenced in absentia by a special criminal court to 20 years in prison following a two-day trial in Libreville.
As reported on Wednesday, November 12, by ABC News, Sylvia Bongo and Noureddin Bongo Valentin were convicted of concealment and embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, criminal association and forgery.
