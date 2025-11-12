Africa Digital Media Awards

Gabon Court Sentences Former First Lady, President's Son to 20 Years in Prison
Africa

Gabon Court Sentences Former First Lady, President's Son to 20 Years in Prison

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Libreville, Gabon - Gabon's former first lady and her son were sentenced in absentia by a special criminal court to 20 years in prison following a two-day trial in Libreville.

As reported on Wednesday, November 12, by ABC News, Sylvia Bongo and Noureddin Bongo Valentin were convicted of concealment and embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, criminal association and forgery.

Gabon's former first lady Sylvia Bongo and son Noureddin given jail terms for corruption
Gabon court sentences Sylvia Bongo, ex-Gabon first lady, and her son, Noureddin Bongo, to 20 years in prison for corruption. Photo credits: @EagleFMNam, @cgtnafrica
Source: Twitter

BBC also noted the development.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

