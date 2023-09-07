The ousted President Ali Bongo of Gabon has been granted his freedom barely ten days after being under house arrest by the military

President Bongo's release was announced in a television broadcast by the spokesperson of the military, Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi

According to the military, Bongo was released because of the state of his health, adding that he can travel out of the country if he wishes

Libreville, Gabon - Ali Bongo, the ousted President of Gabon, has been granted the freedom to leave the country for medical treatment by the military.

Aljazeera reported that the military who removed him from power through a coup last month said the former president had been freed from house arrest.

President Ali Bongo gets freedom barely 10 days under house arrest Photo Credit: Ali Bongo

Source: Twitter

Why the military release President Bongo from house arrest in Gabon

Since August 30, Bongo has been under house arrest when he was toppled by a coup shortly after being declared the winner of the much-criticised elections, which would have offered him the opportunity to extend his 14-year reign as the Central African country's president.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, the spokesperson of the military in Gabon, in a statement on Wednesday, September 6, announced the freedom of the former president in a television broadcast.

Manfoumbi said:

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups.”

How ousted President Bongo was replaced by his cousin

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the Gabon head of state, who was sworn in on Monday, September 4, signed that statement that announced President Bongo's release.

The new military leader, Olugui, is a cousin to the ousted president. He was a bodyguard to the late father of Bongo and was the former republican guard, an elite military unit in the country.

With the announcement, President Bongo can now stay in the country or travel out if he wishes to.

Niger coup: Claim that Mali military leader threatens to attack Abuja is false

Legit.ng earlier reported that recently, there was a claim that Mali's military leader threatened to invade the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, should the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deploy its forces to invade Niamey, Niger's capital.

A Facebook handle called Labour Party Plateau State Chapter made the claim. The user alleged that the West African country said it was aware of the true winner of the 2023 presidential election and threatened to reinstate the purported winner.

Source: Legit.ng