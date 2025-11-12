same-sex Same-sex China Shanghai Pride

Apple has confirmed it removed Blued and Finka, two of China’s most popular gay dating applications, from its local App Store after being directed by Chinese authorities.

BBC reports that Blued, with tens of millions of downloads, is one of the world’s largest gay dating networks.

Its removal follows a pattern in 2022, the US-based app Grindr was also deleted from China’s App Store after authorities tightened rules on “illegal and inappropriate content.

An Apple spokesperson told the BBC, “We follow the laws of the countries where we operate”

“Based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China, we have removed these two apps from the China storefront only.”

The move has triggered concern within China’s LGBT community, which has seen increasing censorship in recent years.

There is an alternative

Some members voiced frustration online, saying, "It’s not something shameful or unspeakable."

However, a lite version of the Blued app remains available for download, and other platforms such as Jicco and Jack’d are still accessible in China.

In 2023, Beijing announced new regulations requiring all apps to register for licenses to operate domestically, prompting several foreign platforms to exit.

Officials described the move as part of efforts to promote the standardised and healthy development of China’s online industry.

Although homosexuality was decriminalised in 1997, same-sex marriage remains unrecognised, and many advocacy organisations, including Beijing LGBT Centre and Shanghai Pride, have shut down in recent years.

