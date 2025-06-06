Zambia's former President Edgar Lungu has died at the age of 68, his party has said in a statement

Lungu led Zambia for six years from 2015, losing the 2021 election to the current President Hakainde Hichilema by a large margin

In a video, Lungu's daughter Tasila said that the former head of state, who had been "under medical supervision in recent weeks", died at a clinic in South Africa

Lusaka, Zambia - Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who served as Zambia's sixth president from 2015 to 2021, has died, as his political party, the Patriotic Front, and family announced.

As reported by the BBC, Lungu died on Thursday morning, June 5, after receiving specialised medical treatment at a clinic in Pretoria, South Africa.

Zambia's Edgar Lungu dies in South Africa. Photo credit: @Mwebantu

Source: Twitter

Edgar Lungu's death

DW also noted Edgar Lungu's demise.

The former president's daughter Tasila Lungu-Mwansa announced in a video shared on social media:

"In this moment of grief, we invoke the spirit of 'One Zambia, One Nation' - the timeless creed that guided President Lungu's service to our country."

Under President Michael Sata, Lungu served as minister of justice and minister of defence. Following Sata's death in October 2014, Lungu was adopted as the candidate of the Patriotic Front in a Convention of the Patriotic Front held in Kabwe, for the January 2015 presidential by-election, which was to determine who would serve out the remainder of Sata's term. In the election, he narrowly defeated opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema and took office on January 25, 2015.

Lungu was elected to a full presidential term in the August 2016 election, again narrowly defeating Hichilema. Hichilema initially disputed the election result and filed a case at the Constitutional Court to nullify the result. On September 5, however, the court dismissed the case to Lungu's favour. Lungu was sworn in for his first full term on September 13, 2016.

In 2021, Lungu was defeated by long-time opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (his 2015 and 2016 opponent), in that year's presidential election.

Zambia mourns Edgar Lungu

Meanwhile, notable African sons and daughters have expressed grief over Lungu's death.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Samia Suluhu, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, wrote:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, President Lungu’s family, friends and the people of Zambia.

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

William Samoei Ruto, President of The Republic of Kenya, wrote:

"Our condolences to the family and the people of Zambia for the untimely death of Former President Edgar Lungu.

"President Lungu was a progressive and outstanding leader who served the people of Zambia with zeal and commitment.

"May God grant the people of Zambia strength and comfort during this painful time.

"Rest In Peace."

Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, said:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Zambia’s Sixth President, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed on today. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Read more world news:

World's 'poorest president' Mujica dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of former Uruguayan President José Mujica, known as the world's "poorest president" because of his modest lifestyle.

Mujica, who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, died at the age of 89.

President Yamandú Orsi announced Mujica's death on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng