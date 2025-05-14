Former Uruguayan President José Mujica, known as "Pepe" passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Mujica was known as the world's "poorest president" because of his modest lifestyle during his time as president

The Uruguay's president from 2010 to 2015 refused to move into the presidential residence (a mansion)

FCT, Abuja - Former Uruguayan President José Mujica, known as the world's "poorest president" because of his modest lifestyle is dead.

Mujica, who governed Uruguay from 2010 to 2015 died at the age of 89.

The cause of Mujica’s death is not known but he had been suffering from oesophageal cancer.

President Yamandú Orsi announced Mujica's death on X on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

"Thank you for everything you gave us and for your deep love for your people."

While in office, Mujica refused to move into the presidential residence (a mansion), as heads of state around the world usually do.

Instead, he remained with his wife - Lucía Topolansky - in their modest home on the outskirts of Montevideo, with no domestic help and little security.

He drove his light blue 1987 Volkswagen Beetle and gave away a large portion of his salary, leading some media outlets to call him "the world's poorest president".

But Mujica always rejected that title: "They say I'm the poorest president. No, I'm not," he said in a 2012 interview at his home.

"Poor are those who want more [...] because they're in an endless race."

According to BBC News, Mujica served as a lawmaker, both in the Chamber of Representatives and in the Senate, the country's lower and upper houses respectively.

In 2005, he became a minister in the first government of the Frente Amplio, the Uruguayan leftist coalition.

This was before he became Uruguay's president in 2010 at the age of 74.

He was unknown to the rest of the world when he became Uruguay's president.

During his administration, the Uruguayan economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.4%.

The rate of poverty was reduced, and unemployment remained low in the country.

His administration enjoyed a fairly favourable international context.

Mujica helped Uruguay get global attention for the passage of social laws such as the legalisation of ab@rtion, the recognition of same-sex marriage, and state regulation of the m@rijuana market.

