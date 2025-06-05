President Donald Trump has enacted a sweeping travel ban, restricting entry for nationals from multiple countries due to security concerns

The proclamation, taking effect on 9 June, fully blocks travelers from 12 nations and imposes partial restrictions on seven others

The decision follows an attack in Boulder, Colorado, which accelerated the signing process amid national security debates

On 4 May, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation enforcing new travel restrictions, citing security concerns.

The ban, which takes effect on 9 June, fully restricts nationals from multiple African countries while imposing partial restrictions on others.

Full List of 10 African Countries Banned and Restricted from Coming to US. Photo credit: Jospin Mwisha/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

African nations facing complete US entry ban

The proclamation blocks entry for nationals from the following African countries:

- Chad

- Republic of the Congo

- Equatorial Guinea

- Eritrea

- Libya

- Somalia

- Sudan

See the X post below:

The restrictions stem from concerns regarding inadequate security screening, high visa overstay rates, and failure to comply with US information-sharing protocols.

African nations under partial US travel restrictions

While not entirely barred, citizens from these African nations face tightened entry conditions:

- Burundi

- Sierra Leone

- Togo

The restrictions apply to certain visa categories, including temporary work visas and visitor visas, with exemptions for lawful permanent residents and those entering for diplomatic or national interest purposes.

Security concerns and policy context

The White House indicated that vetting deficiencies and a lack of cooperation in sharing identity and threat-related information influenced the decision.

Additionally, the Boulder attack on 4 May accelerated the finalization of the proclamation, with officials arguing that the move reinforces national security efforts.

Potential expansion of the travel ban

Trump has suggested that the list of restricted nations could change based on evolving threats. In a public statement, he noted that the policy may expand if specific security criteria are not met.

The announcement echoes Trump’s earlier travel bans targeting certain Muslim-majority nations, a policy reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Global reactions and implications

The decision has sparked criticism from advocates and affected nations, with concerns over its impact on lawful travelers and those fleeing conflict.

Governments from restricted nations, including Venezuela and Eritrea, have publicly condemned the measure, calling it discriminatory and politically motivated.

Trump’s immigration policy

Donald Trump's immigration policy emphasizes strict border security, mass deportations, and enhanced vetting measures.

His administration has reinstated travel bans on multiple nations, expanded detention facilities, and proposed using military resources for enforcement.

Critics argue that these policies disproportionately target certain groups, while supporters claim they strengthen national security and protect American jobs.

Trump bans 12 countries completely from coming to the US

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation enforcing a sweeping travel ban on multiple nations, citing security risks.

The ban, set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on 9 June, will fully restrict nationals from 12 countries and impose partial restrictions on seven others, CNN confirmed.

The proclamation barred entry to nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The decision, according to the White House, stems from concerns over vetting deficiencies, high visa overstay rates, and inadequate information-sharing practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng