FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, June 5, Vice President Kashim Shettima, led a high-powered delegation of dignitaries and mourners to the National Mosque, Abuja, for the funeral prayers of the late elder statesman and revered academic, Professor Jibril Aminu.

Shettima, Atiku lead tributes as Aminu is laid to rest in Abuja

Legit.ng reported that Aminu, a distinguished cardiologist, former Minister of Education and Petroleum, and one-time Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, passed away earlier on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 85.

The Vice President, who arrived at the National Mosque at 1:52 pm, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah to comfort them and make Aljanna Firdaus the final abode of the late elder statesman.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, confirmed this in a statement shared on his X page on Thursday.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"Just upon finishing the task of representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the inauguration of the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at the National Mosque in Abuja to join family members, sympathisers and mourners for prayers for the peaceful repose of Nigeria's former Minister of Education and revered surgeon, Prof. Jibril Aminu."

Speaking further, Shettima described the late surgeon, educationist and administrator as a man who saw it all, just as he said the deceased was an intellectual giant who can hardly be replaced.

Shettima said:

“It is a very sad loss. Prof Jubril Aminu was the last of the great titans, an iconic figure who enormously contributed to the development of the nation.

“He is irreplaceable. May Allah grant him Aljanatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. His loss is not just to the good people of Adamawa State but to the nation and Africa at large.”

Other mourners who joined the Vice President at the National Mosque in Abuja for the Jana’iza included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The Vice President, who arrived at the National Mosque on Thursday afternoon, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to comfort them and make Aljanna Firdaus the final abode of the late elder statesman.

Other top government officials serving in Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration were also spotted at the Abuja National Mosque.

Watch the video below:

