Musk said Trump is in the Epstein files and that's the real reason they have not been made public

According to Musk, the Democrats would have defeated Trump in the November 2024 presidential election.

United States - The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, Elon Musk, has lambasted the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Musk said Trump would have lost the 2024 presidential election to the Democrat candidate, Kamala Harris without his help.

Elon Musk says US President Donald Trump wouldn't have won the 2024 election without him. Photo credit: Donald Trump/@elonmusk

He added that Democrats would have control of the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.

The tech billionaire stated this via his X handle @elonmusk on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.

In another tweet, he wrote:

“Time to drop the really big bomb:

@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

“Have a nice day, DJT!

Musk's comments are in reaction to Trump's statement downplaying the tech billionaire's assistance in his emergence as US president.

“I would have won Pennsylvania regardless of Elon…I’m very disappointed with Elon. He knew this bill better than anyone and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV mandate…

"When he left he said the most beautiful things about me, he hasn’t said anything bad yet but I’m sure that will be next…I’ve helped Elon a lot…

"Elon worked hard at DOGE and I think he misses the place…I think he got out there and he’s no longer in this beautiful Oval Office…it’s not just Elon, I think when some people leave they miss it so badly they develop a type of TDS…some embrace it and some become hostile.”

Elon Musk steps down from the Trump administration.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Musk officially ended his tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency established by President Trump to cut government waste.

Musk's departure, finalized on 28 May, comes amid reported disagreements over provisions in Trump's budget bill.

Despite Musk's exit, the administration has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing DOGE's mission of restructuring and streamlining the federal government.

Trump spends more money than Biden in 100 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump's administration spent an unprecedented 220 billion dollars more in its first 100 days than the same period last year under Joe Biden, despite promises of drastic cost-cutting.

Key government programs, including Medicare and social security, have seen significant funding increases, while mass layoffs have swept across federal departments.

The president's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, claims to have saved billions, though the figures remain unverified.

