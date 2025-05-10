Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, recently acquitted of rape and trafficking charges, has been rearrested in South Africa over immigration issues

The arrest was executed at 5 a.m. in East London by the Department of Home Affairs and South African Police

Pastor Omotoso is expected to appear in court on May 12, 2025, where immigration-related charges will be clarified

In a dramatic twist of events, a Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, has been rearrested weeks after he was acquitted of multiple rape charges.

South African police authorities and the Home Affairs Department confirmed that the televangelist was arrested early on Saturday morning, May 10, 2025, in East London.

Legit.ng reported that Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted of alleged racketeering, trafficking in persons, defilement, and sexual assault.

The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape in South Africa, acquitted Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Omotoso and the two females have been on trial for around eight years.

Several young women, some of whom were still in school at the time, testified that they were handpicked by Omotoso, who would pray for forgiveness after each encounter with them.

Why Omotoso was rearrested in South Africa on Saturday

Confirming the development, National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said Omotosho’s rearrest was based on immigration matters, adding that he will appear in court on Monday, May 12.

He said:

“Well, I know it’s Omotoso. He was arrested this morning around 5 o’clock in East London as he was finishing the church.”

“Inspectorate immigration of the Department of Home Affairs, together with the South African Police Service and TRT [Tactical Response Team], did effect the arrest.

“The arrest is based on immigration matters. He will appear in court somewhere around Monday, and everybody will know exactly what charges he’s facing. But it’s immigration-related matters.”

