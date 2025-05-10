Africa Digital Media Awards

Popular Nigerian Televangelist Timothy Omotoso Rearrested in South Africa, Reason Emerges
Africa

Popular Nigerian Televangelist Timothy Omotoso Rearrested in South Africa, Reason Emerges

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, recently acquitted of rape and trafficking charges, has been rearrested in South Africa over immigration issues
  • The arrest was executed at 5 a.m. in East London by the Department of Home Affairs and South African Police
  • Pastor Omotoso is expected to appear in court on May 12, 2025, where immigration-related charges will be clarified

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a dramatic twist of events, a Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, has been rearrested weeks after he was acquitted of multiple rape charges.

Concerns rise as Televangelist Timothy Omotoso was rearrested in South Africa
Nigerian Televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been rearrested in South Africa weeks after acquittal. Photo credit: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

South African police authorities and the Home Affairs Department confirmed that the televangelist was arrested early on Saturday morning, May 10, 2025, in East London.

Legit.ng reported that Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted of alleged racketeering, trafficking in persons, defilement, and sexual assault.

The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape in South Africa, acquitted Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Omotoso and the two females have been on trial for around eight years.

Several young women, some of whom were still in school at the time, testified that they were handpicked by Omotoso, who would pray for forgiveness after each encounter with them.

Why Omotoso was rearrested in South Africa on Saturday

Nigerian pastor lands in trouble weeks after acquittal
Pastor Timothy Omotoso smiles after the verdict was passed at the Gqeberha High Court in Gqeberha, South Africa. Photo credit: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Confirming the development, National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said Omotosho’s rearrest was based on immigration matters, adding that he will appear in court on Monday, May 12.

He said:

“Well, I know it’s Omotoso. He was arrested this morning around 5 o’clock in East London as he was finishing the church.”
“Inspectorate immigration of the Department of Home Affairs, together with the South African Police Service and TRT [Tactical Response Team], did effect the arrest.
“The arrest is based on immigration matters. He will appear in court somewhere around Monday, and everybody will know exactly what charges he’s facing. But it’s immigration-related matters.”

Source: Legit.ng

