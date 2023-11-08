Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Cherubim and Seraphim Church pastor over abduction and alleged fake prophecies

The suspect simply identified as Sunday abducted 21-year-old Aliu Blessing for seven months with alleged fake prophecies

Pastor Sunday, who confessed to the crimes allegedly had multiple and unconsented sexual intercourse with the victim

Ogun state - A Cherubim and Seraphim Church pastor simply identified as Sunday has been arrested for kidnapping 21-year-old Aliu Blessing and alleged fake prophecies in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the pastor prophesied that Blessing would die on her wedding day if she refused to have sexual intercourse with him, The Punch reported.

The pastor added that any man who tried to have sexual intercourse with Blessing other than him would also die.

The clergyman allegedly told her these when he went to see her ailing sister in the church.

After the alleged fake prophecy, the pastor abducted the lady on February 2, 2023, to an unknown location.

Blessing’s uncle, Aliu Yusuf, told the police that the victim returned home on November 5, 2023, after over seven months of being out of reach.

According to Blessing, the pastor took her to his family house in Ilaro and later to a hotel, where he allegedly had multiple and unconsented sexual intercourse with her.

The Police PRO said the victim had been taken to the hospital after showing signs of a mental disorder.

Odutola said:

“The suspect has been arrested, and he has since confessed to the crimes during interrogation. He is currently in our custody and will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

“The victim, on the other hand, had been taken to the hospital for medical examination after showing a psychological problem, or probably a psychiatric problem.”

