Abuja Pastor Preaching With AK-47 Accuses Magistrate of Bias As He Seeks Judicial Review
Nigeria

Abuja Pastor Preaching With AK-47 Accuses Magistrate of Bias As He Seeks Judicial Review

by  Adekunle Dada
  • Pastor Uche Aigbe has approached a Federal Capital Territory High Court to seek judicial review of the proceedings at the lower court
  • Agbe is being arraigned for brandishing an AK-47 as he picked his way to the altar during a Sunday service
  • The defendants' lawyer, P.H. Ogbole, SAN, accused the FCT Magistrates Court sitting at Zuba of violating his fundamental rights

FCT, Abuja - The Presiding Pastor of the House on the Rock in Abuja, Uche Aigbe, has accused the FCT Magistrates Court sitting at Zuba of violating his fundamental rights to a fair hearing in one of its proceedings.

Pastor Ugbe approached a Federal Capital Territory High Court to seek judicial review of the proceedings at the lower court.

House of The Rock Pastor preaching With AK-47 says magistrate is violating his fundamental rights
Pastor Uche Aigbe seeks judicial review of the proceedings at the lower court Photo credit:@AyomideJai
Source: Twitter

He was arraigned for mounting the pulpit with an AK-47 rifle to illustrate his sermon titled “Guarding your faith,” The Punch reported.

The cleric was subsequently arraigned alongside Olakunle Ogunleye and Promise Ukachukwu before Senior Magistrate Mohammed Ismail for possession of a prohibited firearm (AK-47 rifle), inciting disturbance and abetting illegal possession of a firearm.

In the motion on notice marked M/13706/2023, the defendants' lawyer, P.H. Ogbole, SAN, said:

“The proceedings of March 28, 2023, at the Zuba Magistrate’s Court, wherein the magistrate descended into the arena of conflict is wrongful, in a clear misapplication of the law and a violation of their fundamental right to a fair hearing.”
”That the proceedings of June 19, 2023, at the Magistrate’s Court in the trial of the applicants wherein the magistrate admitted a compact disc as an exhibit without viewing the content of the exhibit in the open court is wrongful, in clear misapplication of the law and a violation of their fundamental right to fair hearing.”

As reported by Daily Trust, House On The Rock said Aigbe carried the gun to illustrate his message and has admitted that carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

Police arrest Pastor who mounted pulpit with AK-47

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aigbe, who mounted the pulpit with an AK-47 on Sunday, February 12, 2023, landed in the police net.

Pastor Aigbe was arrested by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng

