The Rivers state police command said a woman has been arrested for biting off her lover’s manhood

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, May 15, at Bishop Okoye Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt in Rivers state, left people of the community perplexed

Legit.ng gathered that the cap of the man’s manhood was completely bitten off by the woman

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A 43-year-old woman simply identified as Gift has been arrested by operatives of Nkpolu police division in Diobu, Port Harcourt City local government area (LGA) of Rivers state.

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, May 16, Gift was arrested for biting off the cap of her lover’s private part, named Sunday.

It was learnt that trouble started when Sunday allegedly requested sex, which Gift declined because he had reportedly taken aphrodisiacs.

The incident which occurred at Bishop Okoye Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 15, 2025, left residents stunned.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity divulged:

“Mr. Sunday became angry and allegedly descended on his female partner for her refusal.

“In the process, Gift managed to get hold of the man’s manhood with her mouth and chop off the cap of the manhood.”

The source added:

“The cap of the man’s manhood was completely bitten off by the woman."

The man’s screams drew the attention of neighbours, some of whom allegedly attempted to mob the woman before police intervened.

Police confirm Rivers' incident

Meanwhile, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson of the police in the prominent south-south state, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Iringe-Koko was quoted as saying:

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman (suspect) aged 43 years has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.”

Concern as domestic violence increases in Nigeria

Within the past few months, domestic violence worsened in many Nigerian homes, with horrible scenes recorded across the country.

Between 2019 and 2024, several reports of physical violence left countless individuals.

Some of the cases recorded in January 2025 are highly worrisome and heightened the concern of Nigerians.

A psychologist, Tony Omeluko blamed the ugly trend on frustration birthed by the worsening economic situation of the country.

Omeluko said:

“Nigerians and other African countries don’t care much about people’s mental health. A lot of Nigerians are currently sick mentally due to the hardship."

Couple hack themselves to death in Ekiti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, as a couple, identified as Caleb and Tate, lost their lives in a violent domestic altercation.

The incident, which has left residents in shock, reportedly escalated into a fatal knife attack between the husband and wife.

Eyewitnesses in Ekiti state and sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Caleb, who was a security agent, engaged in a heated dispute with his spouse.

