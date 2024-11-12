The government of Equatorial Guinea has instituted a fresh legal action against Baltasar Engonga

The State Attorney General’s Office vowed to initiate a thorough investigation into Engonga's actions and to hold him and his accomplices involved in the scandal "accountable before the law"

The former director of the National Financial Investigation Agency has stirred a fresh debate in recent days following an alleged sex tape scandal that surfaced online; This scandal has raised serious questions about privacy, abuse of power, and ethics within Equatorial Guinea’s government

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has filed a lawsuit against Baltasar Engonga, the former Director General of the country’s National Financial Investigation Agency, for alleged misconduct in connection with a sex tape scandal.

The government stated that the actions of the ex-anti-graft agency chief “violate the ethical and moral values of noble Equatorial Guinean society.”

The government made this known over the weekend through the Minister of Information, Press, and Culture, Jerónimo Osa Osa, The Punch reported.

In a public address covered by local media platform Ahora EG, the Minister of Information announced that the Equatorial Guinean Government, through the State Attorney General’s Office, would initiate a thorough investigation into the acts committed by Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

Ahora EG reported:

“This decision comes after several videos went viral in which Ebang Engonga is seen having sexual relations with multiple women, some of whom are married.”

The government reacted on Friday, November 8, in an official statement, condemning these acts as “violations of the ethical and moral values of noble Equatorial Guinean society.”

The government has consequently announced the initiation of legal proceedings against Ebang Engonga and his accomplices through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, aiming to hold them accountable before the law.

Baltasar Engonga remanded in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Engonga has been remanded prison over the viral sex tapes.

The sex tapes were discovered during an impromptu search of Engonga’s home and office by ANIF officials over fraud allegations.

The former senior givernment official was reportedly remanded in Malabo’s Black Beach Prison after he was arrested for alleged fraud.

