Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga, has landed himself in Malabo’s Black Beach Prison after recording over 400 sex tapes involving the wives of prominent figures

The former Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) was transferred to the prison after he was removed from office

54-year-old Engonga was chained and handcuffed on both hands and legs during a court appearance on Friday, November 8

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - The former Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been sent to prison over the viral sex tapes.

Legit.ng recalls that Engonga was arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes, including encounters with high-profile figures, which sparked public backlash after being leaked online.

The government has suspended implicated officials and reaffirmed its commitment to ethical governance.

The sex tapes were discovered during an impromptu search of Engonga’s home and office by ANIF officials over fraud allegations.

Engonga was remanded in Malabo’s Black Beach Prison after he was arrested for alleged fraud.

According to The Punch, the French online blog Afrikmatin reported that Engomga was subsequently chained and transferred to Malabo Central Prison after he was removed from office on November 6, 2024.

The embattled 54-year-old former anti-graft chief faces charges of corruption and embezzlement.

A viral video on social media showed Engonga handcuffed on both hands and legs during a court appearance on Friday, November 8.

Legit.ng recalls that Vice President Teodoro Mangue ordered regulators and internet service providers to block the circulation of viral videos.

Mangue also ordered the installation of cameras in the offices of all state officials while urging officials to stop unlawful behaviour.

